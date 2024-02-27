Generative AI Advances Showcased at MWC 2024

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona showcased China's AI leader, iFLYTEK, as a standout participant. China has been an important spur for global economic growth, first powered by its manufacturing exports and more recently by its tech companies. In the heated competition to develop AGI, the two main contenders have been China and the United States. iFLYTEK, a prominent AI technology company from China, has begun to promote AGI-based products globally.

The company has introduced an array of applications driven by generative AI and deep learning, including enterprise services and smart living environments. These applications are directly aimed at fulfilling the specific requirements of businesses and consumers.

One notable product is SparkDash, a B2B business decision-support software designed to alleviate the challenges managers face when navigating complex and evolving information landscapes. SparkDash leverages advanced technologies such as auto speech recognition, large models and avatars, enabling seamless integration with diverse corporate systems and data sources. This integration helps managers gain a comprehensive, precise and quick overview of business operations, facilitating informed decision-making. SparkDash features virtual human narrators who respond to queries about operational data as if they were real-life colleagues, helping to simplify and enhance workplace dynamics.

iFLYTEK's Multilingual SI System transforms international conferences by capturing conference audio for voice-to-text processing and delivering transcribed and translated content back to the conference screen in real time, enhancing communication efficiency. Currently, the system can translate languages that include Chinese, English, French, Russian, German, Japanese, Korean, Spanish and Arabic.

SparkGen revolutionizes video content creation, enabling users to effortlessly produce digital spokesperson videos. it can significantly benefit brand owners and e-commerce sellers by providing a quick understanding of product features on websites and product pages, thus enhancing user interest, dwell time and, ultimately, conversion rates.

In the realm of smart living, Smart Voice Panel offers a personalized home experience. It transcends previous smart home solutions by offering integrated control, conversational interface and adaptive scenes in collaboration with the real estate and home furnishing industries, setting a new benchmark for quality living.

iFLYTEK aims for global expansion in 2024, pushing its enterprise services and smart living solutions into the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Western Europe. Generative AI represents a breakthrough in artificial intelligence, transforming roles, services, and application paradigms across industries. Entrepreneurs are encouraged to embrace AI, enhancing their competitive edge in evolving times.

