Generative Renaissance Comes Alive: SIGGRAPH Asia 2025 Closes in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SIGGRAPH Asia 2025, themed "Generative Renaissance," has successfully come to a close at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Over 6,000 attendees from 60 countries gathered to explore the latest innovations in computer graphics and interactive techniques.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to the entire program committee and the innovators who traveled from around the world to participate in SIGGRAPH Asia 2025," said Taku Komura, Conference Chair and Professor at The University of Hong Kong. "This collective effort has showcased our city's vibrant ecosystem and reinforced Hong Kong's role as a hub for technological advancement."

"As we celebrate the success of SIGGRAPH Asia 2025, we recognize the creative minds behind every pixel, animation, and innovation," said Prakash Ramajillu, SIGGRAPH Asia Chief Staff Executive & General Manager, Koelnmesse Pte Ltd. "Our community of technologists and innovators continues to push the boundaries of what's possible and we're honored to be part of your journey."

Announcing SIGGRAPH Asia 2026: A Landmark First in Malaysia

The Hong Kong edition of SIGGRAPH Asia 2025 concluded with a warm welcome from the 2026 Conference Chair, Frank Guan of the Singapore Institute of Technology. The 19th edition of the Conference and Trade Exhibition will take place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in Malaysia from 1-4 December 2026, under the theme "Weaving the Future."

2025 Keynote Spotlight: Influential Talks from SIGGRAPH Asia HK Edition

SIGGRAPH Asia 2025 featured engaging keynotes that sparked excitement among attendees. Harry Shum discussed the economic potential of low altitude airspace, setting the stage for innovative opportunities. Jamie Shotton highlighted the rise of synthetic data in AI, showcasing its transformative impact on autonomous vehicles. Dr. Chunchao Guo captivated the audience with his insights on crafting intelligent 3D worlds, particularly through the groundbreaking HunyuanWorld model. These thought leaders inspired a forward-looking dialogue about the future of technology and creativity.

The 2025 Featured Sessions highlighted industry leaders in animation, VFX, virtual production, and digital storytelling, with standout presentations that captivated audiences. "Alien Abduction! The Truth Behind the Making of Pixar's Elio," from the talented Pixar Animation Studios team: Claudia Chung Sanii, David Luoh, Emron Grover, Jordan Rempel, Renee Tam, and Sajan Skaria. The all-star roster of speakers continued with Paul Debevec (Eyeline), Richard Chuang (d1n0), and Momo Wang (Animation Director and Creator of Tuzki), Scott Ross (Co-founder of Digital Domain), Raman Hui (Monster Hunt, Shrek), and Chris Bremble (Base Media, Ne Zha 2). The lineup was further enriched by contributions from Shalini De Mello (NVIDIA) and Alex Woo (IN YOUR DREAMS, Kuku Studios), making for a dynamic series of sessions.

Celebrating Excellence: Technical Papers Awards at SIGGRAPH Asia 2025

The Technical Papers Awards at SIGGRAPH Asia 2025 highlighted cutting-edge research in computer graphics. In addition, several Honorable Mentions recognized outstanding contributions, including works on UAV simulation, color calibration for 3D printers, and perceptual quality metrics, highlighting the depth of talent in the field. The Test of Time Awards celebrated influential past works, reinforcing the ongoing legacy of excellence in the technical papers program. This event continues to be a cornerstone of SIGGRAPH Asia. See full list of winners HERE.

Exhibitor Talks at SIGGRAPH Asia 2025

The Exhibitor Talks at SIGGRAPH Asia 2025 showcased exciting advancements in technology and creativity. Notable presentations included "To Infinity … and RenderMan XPU!" by Wendy Wirthlin and Dylan Sisson from Pixar Animation Studios, and "Crafting the Visual Language of K-Pop Demon Hunters" by Elise Testa and Jiwoon Kim from Foundry.

Andrei Krovopuskov from Faceform presented "Ultra-Accurate 4D Facial Capture with Stereo HMC," while the "Tencent Workshop on Neural Graphics & Generative AI" explored cutting-edge AI developments. The "Adobe Substance 3D Keynote and Demo" featured insights from Pierre Bosset and industry guests, and Andrew Ray from Vicon discussed "VTubing: How Precision Motion Technology Powers the Next Era of Creativity."



Exhibition Highlights at SIGGRAPH Asia 2025

SIGGRAPH Asia 2025 featured over 70 exhibitors and sponsors, showcasing innovations from Adobe, FORUM8, Foundry, Huawei Technologies, Meta's Reality Labs Research, Morpho Inc., NVIDIA, Pixar's RenderMan, Tencent, Vicon and more.

With 600+ expert speakers and hundreds of sessions across Technical Papers, Featured Sessions, Art Papers, Courses, Educator's Forum, Games, Posters, Technical Communications, the Art Gallery, XR, Emerging Technologies, Real-Time Live! and the Computer Animation Festival, the event provided a wealth of knowledge and inspiration.

For latest updates, please visit: https://asia.siggraph.org/2025/

