Hong Kong Opens Its Doors to the World's Digital Visionaries as SIGGRAPH Asia 2025 Kicks Off

HONG KONG, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SIGGRAPH Asia 2025 officially opens today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) , bringing the global community of computer graphics, visual computing, interactive techniques, and digital innovation back to one of Asia's most dynamic creative capitals.

SIGGRAPH Asia officially opens in Hong Kong for its 18th edition

Hosted by Koelnmesse and the Association for Computing Machinery's Special Interest Group on Computer Graphics and Interactive Techniques (ACM SIGGRAPH), this year's edition marks a milestone for Hong Kong as thousands of researchers, artists, technologists, and industry leaders gather for four days of breakthrough ideas, original research, and next-generation digital creativity.

SIGGRAPH Asia 2025 in Numbers

This year's event brings together a global community shaping the future of computer graphics and emerging technologies:

7,000+ attendees from more than 50 countries and regions [1]

70+ exhibitors , sponsors and leading technology companies showcasing breakthrough innovations such as Adobe, FORUM8, Foundry, Huawei Technologies, Meta's Reality Labs Research, Morpho Inc , NVIDIA, Pixar's Renderman, Tencent, and Vicon .

600+ expert speakers in AI, computer graphics, VFX, and immersive technologies

Hundreds of sessions across Technical Papers, Featured Sessions, the Art Gallery, XR, Emerging Technologies, and the Computer Animation Festival

Keynote Speakers at SIGGRAPH Asia 2025

This year's keynote speakers brings together leaders whose work is reshaping the future of visual computing, AI, simulation, and intelligent systems.

Harry Shum (HKUST; former Executive VP, Microsoft AI & Research) will present new work on the Low Altitude Economy (LAE) and the Smart Integrated Low Altitude System (SILAS). Jamie Shotton (Chief Scientist, Wayve) will deliver "Worlds We Make: The Rise of Synthetic Data in AI," examining how synthetic data is reshaping autonomous systems and embodied AI. Dr. Chunchao Guo (Head of Hunyuan 3D, Tencent) will share "Crafting 3D Worlds for Intelligent Vision," highlighting advances in generation, reconstruction, and interactive 3D environments.

The 2025 Featured Sessions will also bring together leading voices in animation, VFX, virtual production, and digital storytelling.

Paul Debevec (Eyeline), Richard Chuang (d1n0), and the Pixar team—Claudia Chung Sanii, David Luoh, Emron Grover, Jordan Rempel, Renee Tam, and Sajan Skaria—will present Alien Abduction! The Truth Behind the Making of Pixar's Elio. Additional presentations will feature Momo Wang (Tuzki), Scott Ross (Digital Domain founder), Raman Hui (Monster Hunt, Shrek), and Chris Bremble (Base Media, Ne Zha 2). The programme also includes Shalini De Mello (NVIDIA) and Alex Woo (IN YOUR DREAMS, Kuku Studios).

A Week That Shapes the Year Ahead

Throughout the event, participants will take part in research presentations, production and pipeline talks, emerging technology demonstrations, art and design showcases, XR and immersive media programmes, and a range of technical courses and practical workshops. Each program reinforces SIGGRAPH Asia's role as a catalyst for new partnerships, creative breakthroughs, and technological advancements that will shape the future of computer graphics.

Animation, Artistry, and the Future of Digital Storytelling

The 2025 Computer Animation Festival presents a new slate of award-winning short films, technical achievements, and experimental works from across the world. A total of 488 submissions from 39 countries were evaluated by an international jury, recognising projects that push the boundaries of creative vision, narrative depth, and technical innovation.

Hong Kong as a Crossroads for Creativity and Technology

"SIGGRAPH Asia 2025 celebrates the imagination that drives our community forward," said Taku Komura, Conference Chair and Professor at The University of Hong Kong. "Here, pioneers of the field stand alongside the next generation of creators, each shaping new possibilities in computer graphics and interactive techniques. Hong Kong's dynamic and diverse creative landscape provides an inspiring backdrop for this global gathering."

SIGGRAPH Asia 2025 Program Highlights:

New

