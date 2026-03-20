Genius Coffee Issues Non-Financial Goods Token GCT, Exclusively Launching on RWA.LTD

A Breakthrough Integration of Non-Financial Tokenization and the Real-World Goods Economy

"Directly Addressing the Retail Gap in Freshly Roasted Coffee Beans"

"Building a Scalable, Liquid, and Social Coffee Ecosystem"

HONG KONG, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genius Coffee officially announces the launch of the Genius Coffee Token (GCT), which is planned to be exclusively listed on the RWA.LTD platform on 19th March 2026.

The total supply of GCT is fixed at 100 million tokens. GCT represents redemption rights for physically freshly roasted coffee beans. Through the model of "on-chain rights confirmation → transfer of entitlements → on-demand redemption → roast-to-order with immediate delivery," GCT addresses the long-standing industry pain point that freshly roasted coffee beans are difficult to retail at scale. It reconstructs an integrated consumer pathway of "buy, hold, redeem, and enjoy" for coffee enthusiasts, while also creating a digital language for social interaction within the coffee community.

By designating GCT as a method for sale of physical goods, it has been intended as non-"Virtual Asset", as defined in section 53ZRA of the Anti‑Money Laundering and Counter‑Terrorist Financing Ordinance (AMLO) in Hong Kong, because it does not fell into the initial definition of "Virtual Asset" , and even though it does, it ultimately fits into the definition of the "Limited Purpose Digital Token " defined in section 53ZR of AMLO. Therefore GCT does not fall within the regulatory scope of the Virtual Asset Trading Platform (VATP) licensing regime. GCT carries no investment attributes and serves solely as a digital voucher for the redemption of physical coffee products and related services.

Reshaping the Coffee Consumption Model

GCT is not merely an optimization of existing sales channels; it represents a structural reconfiguration of the production, roasting, and consumption relationships surrounding coffee beans through a novel allocation of rights and liquidity mechanisms.

Through GCT, coffee enthusiasts are able to acquire and hold tokens representing future redemption rights, indirectly benefiting from economies of scale while transforming freshly roasted coffee beans into a holdable and transferable entitlement. When actual demand arises, token holders may redeem GCT on demand in exchange for freshly roasted coffee beans at that time, enjoying a true "roast-to-order" experience — eliminating pre-produced inventory, locking in freshness immediately after roasting, and delivering directly to customers (within Hong Kong only). GCT breaks the traditional scale dependency associated with freshly roasted coffee retail. Individual consumers and small-batch purchasers can access the same level of immediate freshness without requiring bulk ordering or premium pricing. Freshness is no longer contingent upon order volume or price premiums; rather, it is achieved organically through rights-based allocation.

GCT also possesses transferability. Token holders may transfer GCT to other coffee enthusiasts, enabling it to function not only as a consumption voucher but also as a communicative medium and social symbol within coffee culture. In doing so, GCT facilitates the formation of a liquid, scalable, and high-engagement coffee community, generating new growth momentum for brand operations.

Over the longer term, GCT represents an extensible commercial and cultural ecosystem. With GCT as its core, Genius Coffee plans to develop a multi-layered industry ecosystem, progressively introducing coffee tasting sessions, brewing workshops, offline gatherings, and other experiential offerings. Token holders will thus gain participatory experiences that transcend mere transactions, reactivating the communal essence at the heart of coffee culture.

Breaking the Financial Stereotype of RWA Tokenization

Beyond the coffee consumption sector, GCT represents a breakthrough example of how real-world asset (RWA) tokenization can shed its conventional financial label and integrate meaningfully with the non-financial goods economy. By deeply combining blockchain technology advantages with the commodity economy, GCT expands the application of RWA tokenization from the financial domain into the mass consumer market. It demonstrates the practical utility and versatility of RWA tokenization, establishes a new benchmark for blockchain-enabled consumer industries, and further enhances the long-term sustainability of the broader ecosystem.

RWA.LTD, as the world's first platform dedicated to non-financial RWA tokens, provides GCT with full lifecycle services, including token issuance, secondary trading, and physical redemption.

Genius Coffee Representative stated: "GCT leverages blockchain technology to address the long-standing industry challenge that freshly roasted beans are difficult to retail at scale. We are building a coffee ecosystem centered on community connectivity and freshness as its core value. Through blockchain-enabled innovation, we are redefining the logic of coffee consumption."

RWA.LTD CEO Tony Fu commented : "As the world's first exchange focused exclusively on non-financial RWA tokens, we are honored to serve as the exclusive launch partner for GCT. We are committed to demonstrating that RWA tokenization is not limited to financial asset scenarios; it also holds broad application potential within the goods economy. Drawing on our extensive experience and practical expertise in non-financial RWA tokenization, we have strong confidence in the structural design and compliance risk management of such projects. In this collaboration, GCT's compliance framework and project design provide an innovative paradigm for RWA implementation in the mass consumer sector. Looking ahead, we will continue to explore additional non-financial RWA application scenarios and promote diversified industry development."

About RWA.LTD

RWA.LTD is the world's first non-financial real-world asset (RWA) token trading platform. The platform focuses on connecting blockchain technology with the physical goods economy, offering full lifecycle technical and operational support, including token issuance, trading, and physical redemption. It is committed to expanding RWA application scenarios across industries and enhancing the diversity of the RWA ecosystem.

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SOURCE RWA.LTD