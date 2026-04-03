RWA.LTD Sponsors Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 to Strengthen Brand Visibility and Market Presence

HONG KONG, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RWA.LTD has officially joined as a sponsor of the Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026, marking a significant step in strengthening its brand visibility and expanding its market presence following its successful debut in September 2025. It will also partner with Fufuture to host a side event focused on practical RWA applications, It will also partner with Fufuture to host a side event focused on practical RWA applications, scheduled for April 21 at 16:00 (GMT+8).

Hong Kong Web3 Festival: A Premier Industry Platform

The Hong Kong Web3 Festival is widely recognized as one of Asia's most influential Web3 gatherings, bringing together global industry leaders, institutional investors, developers, and regulators. The festival has previously featured a distinguished lineup of globally recognized participants, including:

Vitalik Buterin, Co-founder of the Ethereum Foundation

CZ Changpeng Zhao, Founder of Binance

Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Chairman of Animoca Brands

This year, the main stage agenda highlights "RWA: The Ultimate Q&A", signaling a decisive industry shift toward real-world asset tokenization as a core narrative. The theme reflects growing convergence between traditional industries and Web3 infrastructure, as well as increasing regulatory and institutional attention on RWA as a scalable adoption pathway, which aligns directly with RWA.LTD's core positioning.

Pioneering a RWA E-Commerce Pathway

Participating in and sponsoring the Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 has strategic significance for RWA.LTD to raise awareness of non-financial RWA projects. While many platforms focus on financialized RWA tokenization, RWA.LTD has taken a differentiated approach by leading the development of RWA e-commerce cases. By providing an end-to-end service for Web2 merchants, the platform enables traditional Web2 businesses to seamlessly integrate with Web3 through lightweight consumer goods tokens, forming what it defines as a "liquid brand ecosystem."

The concept of non-financial RWA tokens was first introduced in Hong Kong by RWA.LTD's CEO and founder, Tony FU, in late 2024, when building RWA.LTD, a platform specifically for consumer goods tokenization. RWA.LTD was launched in beta in September 2025, followed by a full upgrade and official launch in March 2026.

To date, multiple projects have been launched on the platform, including:

TOP100 Utility Token, representing delivery rights to media services provided by a Hong Kong-listed company

GCT Token, representing delivery rights to roasted-on-demand coffee bean goods

DIMD Token, representing delivery rights to jewelry goods

Tony FU further commented: "As a non-conventional Web3 platform, RWA.LTD is deeply rooted in the Web2 consumer brand ecosystems, focusing on real usage rather than financial constructs. With RWA as this year's central theme, we see a clear mandate to actively contribute and help shape a diverse and broader narrative of RWA. RWA is destined to move beyond financialization into real consumer scenarios. By advancing RWA e-commerce models, we aim to expand adoption, reshape market perception, and unlock its true role as a bridge between real-world commerce and Web3."

Reshaping Brand–Consumer Interaction

Consumer goods tokenization establishes a dual-sided value model between issuers and consumers.

For issuers (Brand merchants):

Upfront cash flow: Sale of tokenized vouchers enables early cash flow generation.

Operational flexibility: Redemption conditions, cycles, and per-account limits are fully configurable.

Liquid brand ecosystem: Brand tokens become a liquid symbol of membership within the brand ecosystem. Through special engagement with token holders—which would not be possible without blockchain technology, brands can interact with consumers in a fresh and innovative way like airdrops to extend user attention span. Token circulation further ensures a stable and sustainable community—when one exits, others step in.

For consumers:

Price advantage: Brands can provide vouchers at preferential pricing.

Low-pressure stockpiling: Traditional vouchers lack a standardized, fungible, and liquid marketplace, so consumers usually buy only for personal use. The secondhand market built in RWA.LTD can provide them with an alternative.

"Freshness" of consumer stockpiling: Consumers may hold tokens long term and redeem them for specific products or services when needed, avoiding the obsolescence and stagnation typically associated with traditional stockpiling.

Ongoing Flagship Project — WinPoint Mall for E-Commerce and Web3 Service Providers

CEO Tony FU also unveiled the ongoing flagship project on RWA.LTD: WinPoint Mall as a sub-platform of RWA.LTD will act as a next-generation client management tool powered by its platform token, RWA COIN (RWA), mainly for e-commerce and Web3 service providers. The solution enables service providers to tokenize customizable service entitlements represented by RWA, which can then be distributed to their clients through various mechanisms. RWA.LTD has already reached consensus with multiple Tier 1 service providers and is actively advancing the implementation of these partnerships.

Traditional client management models—such as incentivized reviews and paid traffic acquisition—have long suffered from structural inefficiencies: outdated formats, non-transferable, high costs, and one-off traffic. Moreover, control over client relationships often remains fragmented or third-party-dependent, constraining merchants' ability to build sustainable and manageable customer ecosystems.

By contrast, the RWA-driven traffic model introduces a liquid, manageable, and merchant-owned client layer. Both new and existing customers can be activated and retained, enabling continuous engagement rather than single-use interactions. This allows service providers to implement granular, lifecycle-based traffic management while maintaining full autonomy over their client base.

In addition, e-commerce and Web3 service providers retain strategic flexibility: they may issue independent brand tokens or integrate into a shared, multi-brand liquidity network. This decision can be tailored based on different marketing objectives and cost considerations.

"The key innovation lies in the flexibility of consumer goods tokens—they can be applied to a single brand or extended across multi-brand scenarios, enabling a diverse ecosystem while significantly lowering the barrier for merchants to adopt consumer goods tokens and start their Web3 journey," said Tony Fu.

Regulatory Positioning in Hong Kong

Benefiting from Hong Kong's advanced and well-defined legal framework, RWA.LTD focuses on consumer goods tokens that do not fall within the definition of "Virtual Asset" under Section 53ZRA of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (AMLO), because these tokens are neither payment tokens nor governance tokens. Even where certain characteristics may overlap, such tokens ultimately qualify as "Limited Purpose Digital Tokens" under Section 53ZR of the AMLO. As a result, RWA.LTD's platform does not fall within the scope of the Virtual Asset Trading Platform (VATP) licensing regime, enabling a more efficient and lightweight operational model for the platform, merchants, and consumers.

U.S. Market and Regulatory Validation

Notably, in November 2025, shortly after RWA.LTD's launch, a comparable project—Fuse Token ($ENERGY)—received a No-Action Letter from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This case strongly validates RWA.LTD's forward-looking market judgment, early strategic positioning, and first-mover advantage in the emerging non-financial RWA segment.

Growth Trajectory and Strategic Expansion

Since its launch, RWA.LTD has completed its angel financing round within five months at a valuation exceeding USD 14 million, securing more than USD 1.7 million in funding. The company is now entering a phase of rapid growth and accelerated expansion. Hong Kong serves as RWA.LTD's strategic home market, offering a highly engaged consumer market and a rapidly evolving Web3 ecosystem. These factors provide a strong foundation for brand building, business development, and ecosystem partnerships.

Sponsoring the Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 represents another milestone in RWA.LTD's strategy to amplify market awareness, reinforce its positioning, and expand its influence within the global Web3 landscape, after its successful debut and close of angel round financing.

SOURCE RWA.LTD