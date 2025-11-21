Gerontech and Innovation Expo cum Summit 2025 20 to 23 November: Showcasing nearly 1000 innovative technology products and solutions to co-create smart ageing future

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 9th Gerontech and Innovation Expo cum Summit (GIES), co-organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government and the Hong Kong Council of Social Service (HKCSS), and co-hosted by the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, is held over four days from 20 to 23 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, with free admission. This event, the largest public education event on gerontechnology in Hong Kong, gathers more than 270 exhibitors this year, showcasing nearly 1000 innovative gerontech products and solutions from Hong Kong, Mainland, and around the world. This year's expo features three thematic pavilions highlighting the latest applications of artificial intelligence (AI) in elderly care, rehabilitation, and society; bowel and gut health; and the diverse development of carefood. Various exhibition zones showcase innovative aging technologies through creative and interactive settings, integrating AI, robotics, tele-practice, smart sensors, data analytics, and cloud computing. Visitors can explore emerging trends in aging tech, experience firsthand how technology supports daily living, rehabilitation, and caregiving needs, and discover how it enhances quality of life.

Mr Bernard CHAN, GBM, GBS, JP, Vice-chairperson, The Hong Kong Council of Social Service, said at the opening ceremony, "The GIES has firmly established itself as a premier cross-sector event with global reach, driving innovation in ageing and elderly care. Organized by HKCSS, GIES continues to serve as a dynamic platform for integrating technology with social impact, guided by a people-first approach to elderly needs. This year, HKCSS celebrates a landmark achievement: the jointly developed "General Requirements of Easy-to-eat Food for Older Adults (Care Food for Older Adults)" has been officially included in the Greater Bay Area Standards list. As the first industry-led standard in the silver economy, it exemplifies Hong Kong's professional expertise and commitment to advancing coordinated development in the elderly care sector. The new standard offers clear guidance for the market and promotes regional collaboration. HKCSS also proudly announces its role as the official local partner of the International Federation on Ageing (IFA) for the 18th Global Conference on Ageing in 2027. The conference will be held concurrently with GIES 2027, spotlighting elderly services across the Greater Bay Area and Asia-Pacific. This dual event will showcase Hong Kong's innovative practices and strengthen international connections. Looking ahead, GIES remains committed to fostering professional innovation, bridging sectors, and amplifying Hong Kong's leadership in gerontechnology. With continued support from government and industry partners, GIES will keep shaping the future of aging with vision, collaboration, and impact."

Mr Terry Wong, Chief Executive Officer, The Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, said at the opening ceremony, "Hong Kong is at a pivotal moment in embracing technology to tackle demographic challenges. Gerontech offers a dual opportunity — addressing societal needs while driving economic growth. This year, HKSTP is leveraging immersive experience zones and R&D showcases to bring gerontechnology solutions closer to the market and users, meeting real-world demands of elderly individuals, caregivers and professionals. We are dedicated to nurturing innovation and technology enterprises, enhancing collaboration locally and within the Greater Bay Area. GIES exemplifies Hong Kong's leadership in gerontechnology and innovation, facilitating research translation and building a sustainable silver economy ecosystem."

This year's GIES features three special thematic pavilions, including "AI Driving Smart Ageing Futures", "Poo Poo X Gut Health" and "Care Food Wonderland". Additionally, featured booths include Tech Innovation Corridor, Gerontech Testing Ground, ICOPE X Gerontech, SilverConnect, University Innovation Zones, Online Support Services, and exhibitor groups from Mainland, North Europe, Australia and Japan, bringing many highlights to the expo.

A highlight of the event, the Summit, brings together experts from around the world to create a vibrant platform for exchange and collaboration. It offers participants from all sectors insights into the latest trends in gerontechnology, innovative applications, and cross-sector partnerships. This year, the HKSAR Government, in collaboration with the Hong Kong Council of Social Service, hosts the inaugural Silver Summit, focusing on various aspects of the silver economy. Under the theme "Building a Vibrant Gerontech & Silver Economy Ecosystem: Shared Vision for Local, GBA & International Development", the Summit brings together experts, scholars and leaders to explore emerging opportunities in the silver economy through the lens of gerontechnology, and to share forward-looking cross-sector collaboration experiences and insights from Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area and the international community.

The Expo also features a vibrant lineup of public talks and special events, including the "Wheelchair Show", live demonstrations and tastings of care food, and more. The expo is free for admission and suitable for older adults, caregivers, families, and members of the wider community.

The Gerontech and Innovation Expo cum Summit (GIES) is co-organized by the Hong Kong Council of Social Service (HKCSS) and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, with the support of the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation. It is the largest public education event on gerontechnology in Hong Kong. Since its inception in 2017, it has attracted 250,000 visitors, promoting the active use of technology in the public and local elderly care and rehabilitation industries, and has led to the development of numerous related services and programs.

