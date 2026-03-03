Exclusive promotions to help Malaysians prepare for open houses and festive home makeovers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raya is just around the corner, and Malaysian homes are buzzing with festive energy. From rearranging living rooms for open houses to filling kuih containers and sprucing up outdoor spaces, families are busy preparing to welcome loved ones for one of the year's most meaningful celebrations.

GET RAYA-READY WITH TAOBAO MALAYSIA

Since introducing its English and Bahasa Malaysia interfaces in 2024, Taobao Malaysia has been warmly received by local shoppers, achieving steady double digit monthly traffic growth. New users from the multilingual platforms now make up more than half of total new sign-ups, underscoring Malaysians' growing preference for a more localised and accessible online shopping experience.

To make Raya preparations easier and more joyful, Taobao Malaysia is launching its exclusive Raya campaign, running from 24 February to 20 March 2026. Designed to bring together style, practicality, and affordability, the campaign offers curated home solutions and festive promotions to help households create warm and welcoming spaces for family and friends.

"Raya is a time when homes come alive with laughter, delicious food, and cherished reunions," said Jess Lew, Country Head of Taobao Malaysia. "We want to make festive preparations convenient and enjoyable, whether it's redecorating living rooms, upgrading kitchen essentials, or preparing outdoor areas. Our hope is to help every Malaysian celebrate Raya with comfort, joy, and togetherness."

Celebrate Raya with Practical & Stylish Home Essentials

Throughout the campaign, shoppers can explore a curated range of home solutions designed to simplify festive living:

Food storage organisers – keep treats neatly arranged

Modern table lamps – create a warm, inviting ambience for evening gatherings

Movable side tables – flexible setups for hosting guests

Kitchen tool organisers – streamline meal preparations

Foldable kids' closets – keep guest rooms tidy and welcoming

By combining functionality with style, Taobao Malaysia makes it easy for families to prepare their homes for memorable Raya celebrations.

Festive Promotions to Make Shopping Even Sweeter

During the Taobao Raya Sale (24 February – 20 March 2026), shoppers can enjoy:

Up to RM60 Exclusive New User Rewards – Items starting from RM1, plus up to RM60 in combined vouchers and shipping perks (Benefits are subject to eligibility and availability).

Items starting from RM1, plus up to RM60 in combined vouchers and shipping perks (Benefits are subject to eligibility and availability). 12% Sitewide Discounts – Enjoy at least 12% off selected products across the platform (valid until 9 March 2026).

Enjoy at least 12% off selected products across the platform (valid until 9 March 2026). Free Shipping from RM119 – Complimentary delivery on orders of RM119 and above, plus limited-time shipping vouchers for extra savings.

Complimentary delivery on orders of RM119 and above, plus limited-time shipping vouchers for extra savings. Instant Payment Rebates – Enjoy instant rebates of up to RM35 for transactions above RM250 via RHB Bank credit cards (valid from 24 February – 20 March 2026, daily at 8PM), and daily payment service fee waivers of up to RM12 (valid until 9 March 2026)

Bringing the Raya Spirit Offline at MyTOWN

From 13 to 15 March 2026, Taobao Malaysia will bring the celebrations offline with Taobao Pesta Raya, a three-day festive activation taking place from 10am to 10pm at MyTOWN Shopping Centre, Kuala Lumpur. Visitors can look forward engaging on-ground activities and curated product showcases inspired by festive home styling and hosting needs.

Shoppers can also stand a chance to win the exclusive Taobao limited edition gifts by participating the "Snap, Post & Win" activity. With thoughtful product selections, exciting rewards and a lively offline celebration, Taobao Malaysia aims to inspire Malaysians to create homes that are Raya-ready, filled with comfort, joy and togetherness.

For full details on Taobao Pesta Raya campaign and updates, follow Taobao Malaysia on Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok , or visit the app.

About Taobao Malaysia

Taobao Malaysia aims to facilitate convenient shopping on Taobao and Tmall for consumers in Malaysia. Through the Taobao app, Malaysian shoppers can access billions of products, complete with logistics, payment and other services and offers tailored to their individual market needs. Taobao Malaysia is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

