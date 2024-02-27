The Traveloka Travel Fiesta offers fantastic Flights, Hotels, and Travel Activities discounts up to RM 2800 and various free giveaways to Maldives , South Korea , and Vietnam for those looking to explore more of Malaysia and the world during their upcoming holiday.

Three easy ways to score exclusive bargains and holiday experiences - browse the Traveloka website or app, visit the booth, or take advantage of online flash sales.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveloka, Southeast Asia's leading travel platform, once again brings back the highly anticipated Traveloka Travel Fiesta from 28 February to 31 March 2024, offering three easy ways for customers promises of online, offline, and flash sales bargains on Flights, Hotels, and Activities to save more for their holidays. Online flash sales kick off on 29 February and, consequently, every Friday to Sunday commencing March 8th. During the event, customers will also stand a chance to win various giveaways, from free flight tickets to Maldives, South Korea, and Vietnam, to complimentary stays at 5-star hotels.

GET UP TO RM 2800+ OFF FOR YOUR HOLIDAY TREATS THE TRAVELOKA TRAVEL FIESTA

"Providing our customers with three convenient ways to access exclusive discounts and offering them with comprehensive products and promotions is a great way to kick-start holidays. At the Traveloka Travel Fiesta, customers can discover a seamless and comprehensive travel experience, while also focusing on planning ahead for their next memorable adventure." said Iko Putera, CEO of Transport, Traveloka.

Flight and hotel discounts are also available via the Traveloka website and app. Customers can snap up discount coupons up to RM338 OFF for flights and up to RM40 OFF for hotels and travel activities. There's also the opportunity to get special fares from various Traveloka participating airline partners.

According to Traveloka's insights, Seoul, Tokyo, and Bangkok emerge as the top three international destinations preferred by customers in Malaysia. Consequently, during the Traveloka Travel Fiesta campaign, customers have the opportunity to plan their upcoming vacation, featuring a return flight to Seoul from RM1100 and a five-night stay at a 4-star hotel in Seoul from RM2090.

Traveloka will also have an offline booth for those who want additional perks and fares. Customers can visit Traveloka booth at Level 1( Promenade), 1 Utama Shopping Centre from 6-10 March. There are many exclusive offline coupons up for grabs, special deals from a wide selection of airlines and hotels, other attractive promotions, and even a chance to win Flight tickets to South Korea and Vietnam. In addition, at the Traveloka Travel Fiesta booth, our travel expert will assist customers in planning their personalized holidays according to their desires.

"As a leading hospitality brand in Langkawi, we are thrilled to support the Traveloka Travel Fiesta event, which encourages travelers to explore new destinations and create lasting memories with their loved ones. At Berjaya Langkawi Resort, we share Traveloka's commitment to providing exceptional experiences, and we look forward to welcoming guests who are eager to embark on their next adventure." Adrian Chung, Area General Manager, Berjaya Langkawi Resort.

"As the airline partner for the Traveloka Travel Fiesta 2024, we extend an invitation to travelers to embark on memorable journeys, explore new destinations, and experience the world with their families and loved ones through Batik Air," said Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy, Chief Executive Officer of Batik Air Malaysia.

As Southeast Asia's leading travel platform, Traveloka continuously offers an extensive range of products and services that fit seamlessly to deliver world-class travel and holidays. The Traveloka Travel Fiesta brings all these together on top of bargains and discounts that make for unforgettable getaways.

The Traveloka Travel Fiesta is fully supported by Batik Air, Malaysia Airlines, Vietnam Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Hard Rock Hotel Penang, The Haven All Suite Resort Ipoh, Parkroyal Penang Resort, and many more.

About Traveloka

Traveloka is Southeast Asia's leading travel platform, provides users access to discover and purchase a wide range of travel, local services, and financial services products. Traveloka's comprehensive product portfolio includes transport booking services such as flight tickets, bus, trains, car rental, airport transfer, as well as access to the largest accommodation inventory in Southeast Asia, including hotels, apartments, guest houses, homestays, resorts, and villas, making Traveloka a booking platform with the widest selection of accommodation and packages.

Traveloka is also a key player in the local services category (currently specific to certain markets), offering reservations for a wide range of local attractions, activities as well as wellness and beauty clinics. Traveloka also offers financing, payment, and insurance products to help Southeast Asian consumers fulfill their travel aspirations. Traveloka provides 24/7 customer service in local languages as well as more than 30 different local payment methods. The Traveloka app has been downloaded more than 122 million times, making it the most popular travel platform in the Southeast Asian region.

For more information, please visit: https://www.traveloka.com/en-my/

