Geumsan Insamju Enters Hong Kong's Premium Liqueur Market, Setting a New Standard for K-Traditional Spirits with "Geumseol"

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agricultural Corporation Geumsan Insamju, a traditional liquor maker based in Geumsan, Chungcheongnam-do, has officially announced its entry into the Hong Kong market, accelerating the global expansion of Korean traditional spirits. The company's flagship distilled product, Geumseol, is gaining attention as a "premium, plastic-free liqueur," known for its smooth ginseng-infused flavor and its signature bottle design enhanced with subtle lighting effects at the base.

As both the Korean government and private sector push to boost traditional liquor exports, Hong Kong is emerging as a key region where demand for Korean alcoholic beverages continues to grow. With the worldwide rise of K-culture influencing the food and beverage sector, Geumseol has attracted strong interest from local buyers for its unique blend of tradition, wellness, and emotional storytelling. According to Korea's 2025 export statistics for traditional liquor, Hong Kong ranked as a major export destination following Japan.

Geumsan Insamju plans to expand distribution across high-end restaurants, hotels, and premium liqueur-focused bars in Hong Kong. The combination of design, taste, and story positions Geumseol as a strong contender for after-meal dessert drinks or mood-setting beverages, resonating with local premium consumers.

The company is also reviewing Hong Kong's regulatory requirements and import procedures in detail, preparing product labeling and export packaging that align with local standards. With its refined, emotional bottle design, Geumseol is expected to attract diverse demand—both as a gift item and as a visually appealing bar product.

A representative from Agricultural Corporation Geumsan Insamju said, "Hong Kong is a cultural hub where diverse lifestyles and tastes converge. We believe the tradition, sentiment, and premium quality embodied in Geumseol will resonate strongly on the global stage."

SOURCE Agricultural Corporation Geumsan Insamju