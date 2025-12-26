GFM (Global Financial Media) was Officially Founded

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era of rapid technological acceleration and cross-border capital flows, the most critical risks often arise not from markets themselves, but from gaps in institutional understanding. GFM (Global Financial Media) was founded in response to this structural challenge (https://www.gfm.news).

GFM is not a conventional financial news outlet. It is a global financial intelligence platform focused on technology, institutional design, and asset verification. Rather than reacting to surface-level market movements, GFM examines whether technological innovation is supported by verifiable institutional frameworks—and how narratives evolve into sustainable asset structures.

GFM has launched a range of core sections, including financial leaders, investigative analysis, IPO coverage, and a white paper system centered on institutional research. Among them, the "Medical Sovereignty" series was introduced as a flagship initiative, systematically exploring how decision-making authority, data governance, and public trust must be redefined as AI and advanced medical technologies move rapidly into real-world deployment. The project also seeks to outline an AI-centered institutional model for medical sovereignty.

Looking ahead, GFM will introduce additional research and commentary on AI-driven energy systems, Web3 and Real-World Assets (RWA), and index-based frameworks, further connecting technology, institutions, and capital at a structural level.

GFM's mission is not to amplify noise, but to provide institutional coordinates for a changing world.

SOURCE Global Financial Media Inc