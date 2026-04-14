"Giant Toilet" Installation Debuts in Patpong, Logeski Appears at Bangkok Songkran Festival

BANGKOK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2026 Songkran Festival, Patpong Street in Bangkok's Ratchathewi district remained a bustling area attracting both domestic and international tourists. At the NEO Cyber Splash event, the festive atmosphere of water splashing for blessings and welcoming the new year permeated the entire street, with laughter mingling with the crowd, making it once again one of the city's most iconic festival celebration spots.

photo spot

Amid this lively scene, a walk-in "giant toilet" interactive installation brought by Logeski unexpectedly became a popular photo spot. Unlike typical static displays, this installation was not only visually striking, but allowed visitors to climb inside and take photos, enabling many to enjoy the joyous Songkran atmosphere while creating unique holiday memories in a fun and relaxed way.

A toilet cleaning brand appearing at the Songkran Festival might seem unusual at first, but it is precisely this contrast that makes the brand's message more striking. For many urban households, daily cleaning is never seen as a romantic task, especially toilet cleaning, which is often time-consuming, laborious, and frequently postponed. For women who take on more domestic chores, this type of mundane labour is all too familiar.

What Logeski has always focused on is this often unseen burden in daily life. The brand aims to make cleaning simpler, more time-efficient, and less strenuous, transforming what can be a troublesome chore into a small task that can be handled with ease. Their message is not merely about cleanliness, but about promoting a more composed lifestyle: reserving time for oneself, preserving energy for family, and maintaining cleanliness in life without the cost of exhaustion.

The Songkran Festival inherently represents the symbolic renewal and welcoming of the new year, and with Logeski's appearance, the street installation and interactive experience conveyed this notion of "making life a little easier, with less burden" in a more tangible and heartfelt festival setting.

SOURCE Logeski