GIIAS 2024: Mazda Indonesia Unveils the Latest Edition of the Flagship SUV - Mazda CX-60 Pro and Features an Aesthetic Booth Rich in Japanese Philosophy

For the first time in Indonesia , Mazda introduces the latest edition of its flagship SUV, the CX-60 Pro (2.5L AWD).

, Mazda introduces the latest edition of its flagship SUV, the CX-60 Pro (2.5L AWD). Mazda also launches AutoExe, a premium range of tuning parts from Japan that enhance the "Jinba Ittai" philosophy and "fun to drive" spirit. Limited edition vehicles and dressing units with AutoExe products will also be presented.

that enhance the "Jinba Ittai" philosophy and "fun to drive" spirit. Limited edition vehicles and dressing units with AutoExe products will also be presented. AutoExe products are available to Mazda customers and can be purchased through Mazda's dealer network throughout Indonesia .

. With the concept of "Beauty by Subtraction", Mazda's booth, rich in Japanese beauty and philosophy, features a Diecast Wall with 1,440 pieces.

Visitors can also participate in various engaging activities such as Japanese culture workshops, lifestyle talk shows, and enjoy attractive sales and after-sales offers.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Eurokars Motor Indonesia (EMI), as the Brand Holder Agent (APM) and distributor of Mazda vehicles in Indonesia, proudly announces its participation in the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2024. Located in Hall 7A, Mazda will present a number of its flagship products and services at Indonesia's largest automotive exhibition, held from July 18 to 28, 2024, at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD City, Tangerang.

Tangerang (18/07) - Ricky Thio, COO of PT EMI (Mazda Indonesia),& addressed the media about the launch of the new CX-60 Pro (2.5L AWD) during the opening of the GIIAS 2024 exhibition at ICE BSD.

Under the theme "Light Your Drive in Harmony", Mazda further strengthens its existence as a premium automotive market leader. At GIIAS 2024, Mazda is showcasing its innovations that are philosophized as light in terms of driving experience, with elegant design and maximum performance. Meanwhile, the word harmony refers to Mazda's values that emphasize the balance between technology and aesthetics.

Ricky Thio, Chief Operating Officer of PT Eurokars Motor Indonesia, said during the press conference for the opening of Mazda Indonesia's booth at GIIAS 2024: "For Mazda Indonesia, a car is not just a means of transportation. We always strive to create vehicles that are not only beautiful and comfortable, but also fun and inspiring to drive. We want to create perfect harmony for every driver on every journey - like a symphony that flows beautifully, Mazda wants to touch the heart and soul of every driver. GIIAS 2024 is a special opportunity for car enthusiasts to find their dream car. At the Mazda booth, we are offering various attractive packages and special programs that should not be missed. We are confident that you will be amazed by what we have in store for you!"

The New Mazda CX-60 Pro Ready to Hit the Roads in Indonesia

A year after its launch in Indonesia, the premium SUV Mazda CX-60 now comes in a new edition, the Mazda CX-60 Pro (2.5L AWD), introduced coinciding with the opening of GIIAS 2024.

Consistent with the "The Perfect Jinba-Ittai" philosophy, the Mazda CX-60 Pro presents unity between the driver and the vehicle. Like the previous editions, Mazda CX-60 Kuro and Elite, the CX-60 Pro excels in Human Centricity, where various features in the vehicle can be adjusted to the driver's needs and preferences. Features such as Electric Car Seat, Center Display, Head-up Display, Driver Monitor, and various other details prioritize driver comfort and convenience.

In terms of design, the Mazda CX-60 Pro combines the KODO Design philosophy, which means beauty in motion and elegance, and the "Ma" philosophy, which emphasizes simplicity. This makes the Mazda CX-60 appear tough yet graceful on the outside (exterior) and luxurious but not excessive on the inside (interior). The black-dominated interior of the CX-60 Pro also presents a stronger sporty and adventurous impression. Coupled with a premium sound system from BOSE, the CX-60 Pro offers superior driving experience.

Equipped with various advanced features and technology, the CX-60 Pro has a 12-inch Center Display that is informative and modern, a large Head-up Display, and a USB-C connector in the rear console for convenient charging for passengers. The electric steering adjustment (Tilt & Telescopic) ensures optimal driving comfort, while the Panoramic Sunroof adds a spacious and luxurious cabin impression. The personalization system (Driver Personalization System) is also embedded to enhance comfort and practicality.

Safety features are also a priority, with a 360-degree monitor for comprehensive surveillance and Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert for extra safety. The advanced Driver Monitor technology ensures the driver is always in optimal condition for driving, adding a layer of safety to the Mazda CX-60 Pro.

The Mazda CX-60 Pro is offered at an OTR Jakarta price of IDR 799,000,000 and is available in various color options: Soul Red Crystal Metallic, Machine Grey Metallic, Platinum Quartz Metallic, Deep Crystal Blue Mica, and Jet Black Mica. This price includes 5-Years MyMazda Warranty and 3-Years MyMazda Service to ensure every customer enjoys comfort and peace of mind while driving the Mazda CX-60 Pro.

Besides the Mazda CX-60, at this year's GIIAS, Mazda also showcases other popular SUV line-ups such as the Mazda CX-30 and Mazda CX-5 (Medium SUV segment). Visitors also can see the latest version of the Mazda CX-3, which was just launched at the end of February.

Optimize Your Mazda Driving Experience with AutoExe

At this year's GIIAS, PT EMI announces a collaboration with AutoExe, a tuning house from Japan that specializes in tuning Mazda vehicles. This collaboration aims to enhance the driving experience of Mazda owners through the concept of "A New Driving Sensation."

AutoExe offers various tuning parts suitable for various Mazda series and types of vehicles, such as performance packages, styling packages, and suspension packages. Exhibition visitors can see the use of AutoExe products on several vehicles displayed at the Mazda booth, including the Mazda MX-5 GT Limited, Mazda 3 Fastback Dress-up with AutoExe, Mazda CX-5 Dress-up with AutoExe, and Mazda CX-60 Limited with AutoExe.

"As part of the 'Mazda Vehicle Personalization Project', AutoExe offers various exclusive tuning parts for Mazda cars, including styling kits that emphasize bold and functional designs to provide an extraordinary and sportier driving experience in every moment," said Ricky.

Maximize Your Benefits with Special Mazda Offers at GIIAS 2024

During GIIAS 2024, Mazda offers various exclusive offers, including special sales deals, free paint protection film, dash cam recorder accessories, exclusive merchandise from Mazda Curated, shopping vouchers from VIVERE, and many more. There are also opportunities to upgrade vehicles with AutoExe products or sound systems with JBL. Flexible leasing programs with low down payments, competitive interest rates, and instant approvals are also available through various leasing partners (terms & conditions apply).

At GIIAS 2024, Mazda also offers many programs for Mazda vehicle owners. By simply updating their data at the Aftersales Corner at the Mazda booth, existing customers will receive attractive offers such as special prices for AutoExe products, tires, and others.

As a commitment to customer trust and satisfaction, Mazda also provides 5-Years MyMazda Warranty and 3-Years MyMazda Service for every purchase of Mazda units with VIN in 2023 and 2024. With these services, Mazda users can drive with more confidence and peace of mind. The MyMazda service includes a 5-year or 150,000 km warranty (whichever comes first) and 3-year or 60,000 km free maintenance (whichever comes first) for parts and labor. This service also includes free ERA (Emergency Roadside Assistance) support in the Jabodetabek area and a MOC card that offers special deals for programs organized by PT EMI.

"Beauty by Subtraction" Concept at Mazda Booth Presents Beauty through Simplicity

The design of Mazda's booth at GIIAS 2024 adopts the "Beauty by Subtraction" concept, in line with the Japanese "Ma" philosophy, where every design element prioritizes calm energy and highlights the beauty of empty space. This concept ensures that every decoration has a specific purpose, and nothing is excessive.

With decoration inspired by the Japan Mobility Show 2023 and an area of 1,000 m², the Mazda booth features 10 cars, a Diecast Wall, Amphitheater Seating Area, Mazda Cafe, Aftersales Corner, Mazda Curated, and a Media Room. The Diecast Wall displays 1,440 miniature cars (diecasts) representing Mazda's innovation journey over the years. Through this collection, visitors can understand Mazda's long journey in the automotive industry. Some vintage models on display include the Mazda K360, R360 Coupe, Mazda Familia, Mazda Light Bus Type A, Mazda Luce, Cosmo Sport, Mazda Capella, Mazda Road Pacer AP, Mazda Savanna RX-7, Eunos Roadster, Mazda Autozam AZ-1, and Mazda 787B.

For this event, Mazda collaborates with premium furniture brand VIVERE. VIVERE's product collection, which aligns with the "Ma" concept – beauty through simplicity, is believed to add aesthetic value to the Mazda booth. By providing premium VIVERE furniture, it can enhance the impression of beauty – thus aligning with Mazda's vehicle line-up displayed at GIIAS 2024.

Mazda Line-up at GIIAS 2024

Mazda has curated 11 cars from various categories to present at GIIAS 2024. Ranging from SUV, Sedan, Hatchback, to Roadster, including:

No. Car Model Color 1 Mazda MX-5 GT Limited Aero Grey Metallic 2 Mazda 3 Fastback Dress-up with AutoExe Machine Grey Metallic 3 Mazda CX-5 Dress-up with AutoExe Rhodium White Metallic 4 Mazda CX-60 Limited with AutoExe Soul Red Crystal Metallic 5 Mazda CX-3 Aero Grey Metallic 6 Mazda CX-8 Deep Crystal Blue Mica 7 Mazda CX-30 Platinum Quartz Metallic 8 Mazda CX-5 Elite Soul Red Crystal Metallic 9 Mazda3 Sedan Machine Grey Metallic 10 Mazda CX-60 Pro (2.5L AWD) Machine Grey Metallic 11 Mazda2 Hatchback Air Stream Blue

In addition to showcasing Mazda's flagship products up close, Mazda offers test-drive sessions, allowing visitors to directly experience the impressive performance and driving comfort of their vehicles. The Mazda cars available for test drives at GIIAS 2024 include:

No. Car Model 1 Mazda CX-60 Pro 2 Mazda CX-60 Kuro 3 Mazda CX-30

Mazda has also prepared various exciting activities during the exhibition. These include Chanoyu (Japanese tea ceremony) workshops, Kurumi-e (Japanese craft) workshops, various children's activities, and talk shows with Hillarius Satrio, Fransiskus Rosano, Ade Rai, Ariyo Wahab, and others.

Visitors can also relax while enjoying delicious treats at Mazda Cafe and shop for exclusive official merchandise from Mazda Indonesia at Mazda Curated.

"With a booth concept and design that emphasize beauty and simplicity, coupled with a variety of engaging activities inspired by Japan, we aim for the Japanese DNA that is integral to Mazda's identity to create a memorable and unforgettable experience for GIIAS visitors this year," concluded Ricky Thio.

Witness various flagship products, participate in vehicle test drives, and get various attractive promotions by visiting Mazda Indonesia's booth in hall 7A at GIIAS 2024.

Find the latest updates from Mazda Indonesia through the official Instagram and TikTok accounts at @mazdaid.

Discover detailed information about product specifications, services, and exclusive sales deals from Mazda Indonesia by visiting www.mazda.co.id.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Marketing & Communication Department PT Eurokars Motor Indonesia

Pramita Sari (Mita), Marketing & Communications General Manager

E. [email protected]

Sri Maharani Surbakti (Rani), Public Relations Specialist

E. [email protected]

Download photos and information related to the press release here: http://bit.ly/MazdaGIIAS2024MediaKit

SOURCE PT Eurokars Motor Indonesia (EMI)