GLAC Biotech Wins Double Honors at the iSEE Global Innovation Awards Lactobacillus plantarum PL-02 Sets a New Benchmark for Functional Probiotics

TAIPEI, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GLAC Biotech, a leading innovator in probiotics and postbiotics research, proudly announces another milestone on the global stage. Its flagship strain, Lactobacillus plantarum PL-02, has been honored with two major awards at the 7th iSEE Global Innovation Awards, recognizing its outstanding scientific validation and breakthrough applications in both brain health and sports nutrition.

Scientifically Proven: The Power of PL-02

GLAC Biotech Triumphs with Double Honors at the iSEE Global Innovation Awards — PL-02 Pioneers the Future of Brain and Sports Health.

Derived from the microbiome of an Olympic gold medalist, PL-02 represents the fusion of athletic vitality and advanced scientific research. Extensive studies have demonstrated PL-02's exceptional acid and bile tolerance, intestinal colonization ability, and its multi-faceted benefits for energy metabolism, physical performance, and gut-brain health.

Through years of rigorous R&D, GLAC Biotech has established PL-02 as a next-generation functional probiotic, setting new standards in evidence-based innovation.

Double Awards for Scientific Excellence

Two functional probiotic ingredients developed from PL-02 stood out among global competitors to win dual recognition at the iSEE Awards:

PRONULIFE® IntBrain — A brain-health probiotic that supports focus, cognitive performance, and emotional balance through gut-brain axis modulation.

PRONULIFE® Effenergy — A sports-performance probiotic that enhances endurance, accelerates recovery, and optimizes energy utilization.

These twin honors mark a major international endorsement of PL-02's proven efficacy and underline GLAC Biotech's global leadership in probiotic innovation.

iSEE Global Recognition — Taiwan's Scientific Pride

Known as the "Oscars of the Health Industry," the iSEE Global Innovation Awards celebrate products that combine innovation, efficacy, and scientific rigor.PL-02's double victory not only highlights its strong clinical foundation but also positions Taiwan's biotech research at the forefront of the global probiotic industry."PL-02 is more than a probiotic strain — it embodies the spirit of scientific excellence and human performance," said GLAC Biotech.

"This recognition affirms our long-term commitment to clinical validation and global collaboration in functional probiotics."

Looking Ahead: Expanding the Frontier of Functional Health

GLAC Biotech will continue advancing research on PL-02 to expand its applications in brain health, sports performance, and energy metabolism, while fostering global partnerships to bring Taiwan-origin probiotic innovations to the world.

Event Preview｜Natural Extracts & Health Ingredients Exhibition (FIC-Health 2025) & the 24th National Food Additives and Ingredients Exhibition

Date: November 26–28, 2025

Booth: 10B58

Seminar: November 27, 11:00 AM ｜ Meeting Room 4

Topic: "Unlocking the Mind-Body Frontier — PL-02 Probiotic, a New Choice for Cognitive and Athletic Performance."

SOURCE GLAC BIOTECH CO., LTD