Glimpsing the future of the industry: The 31st China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair unveils three major trends

ZHONGSHAN, China, Oct. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Light gathers from all directions and sets the trend. The 31st China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair grandly opened on October 22 and features over 1.5 million square meters of exhibition space. More than 3,500 high-quality brands are competing at the same stage and attract professional buyers from around the world. This all-encompassing one-stop procurement event, combined with a comprehensive industry chain exhibition platform, is set to elevate the lighting industry to a new ecological level.

This year's exhibition adopts a "1+8+N" format and features a grand lighting fair that showcases over 100,000 products that cover all aspects of the lighting industry. It fully embodies the three key industry trends of smart lighting, green and low-carbon solutions, and integrative innovation, and meets the one-stop procurement needs of buyers worldwide.

Smart lighting

Moving beyond single products to comprehensive solutions

Driven by national policies and consumer demand, smart lighting is entering a phase of rapid growth. According to data from ASKCI Consulting Co., Ltd, the domestic smart lighting market is expected to reach 47.9 billion Chinese yuan in 2024, representing a 12.7% increase compared to 2023.

Smart technology has become the main theme connecting numerous highlights at this year's exhibition. With advancements in the AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) technology and decreasing costs, smart solutions are now widely applied across various specialized fields, including eye-friendly health lighting, home environments, classrooms, agriculture, landscaping, and healthcare. These innovations are breathing new life into the industry and attracting significant attention across several themed exhibition areas.

In the realm of smart technology displays, many exhibitors are showcasing their latest products of the year. These innovations integrate elements such as AI platforms, precise sensors, new energy lighting, energy storage, and new media art, fully reflecting the next level of productivity advancements. This underscores the industry's dynamic spirit of innovation and its potential for future growth.

Many exhibitors' representatives have noted that the smart lighting market is gradually evolving. It now includes advanced features such as precise sensing, ambient scene lighting, and remote control. The functionality has expanded beyond simple dimming to include soft-start dimming speed adjustments, multi-color mood lighting, high and low-voltage dimming combinations, and LED full-spectrum lighting for eye health.

From the product information and strategic promotions observed at the exhibition, it is clear that smart technology exhibitors are upgrading traditional lighting into cloud-based smart lighting. This transformation is achieved through chip integration, driver replacements, physical switches, mobile apps, Bluetooth voice control, and more. These companies are gradually evolving from simple product sellers into comprehensive solution providers and emphasizing higher added value to showcase their core competitiveness. This shift helps them avoid the "low-end price war" trap associated with homogeneous products.

This year's exhibition features a comprehensive display across various fields, including smart cities, whole-house smart systems, emotion-driven lighting experiences, full-spectrum eye-friendly environments, and smart security. These elements have added a strong sense of technological sophistication to the event.

Green and low-carbon solutions

New materials + new energy: Building a sustainable green future

With the implementation of the national dual-carbon policy, the use of new energy, battery storage, and photovoltaic modules is becoming increasingly advanced. The trend toward green and eco-friendly solutions continues to gain momentum.

At the main venue of this year's exhibition, dozens of exhibitors showcase popular products such as solar streetlights, smart light poles, outdoor energy storage cabinets, smart inverters, energy storage system solutions, and new material components utilizing low-carbon and eco-friendly technologies. These displays highlight the advantages of the "low-carbon + lighting" trend. A variety of unique energy-saving and environmentally friendly products are unveiled, drawing numerous buyers for discussions and negotiations, and creating a constant flow of activity on the exhibition floor.

The integration of green technologies with LED lighting is becoming increasingly close, with key parameters like high-efficiency energy savings, high-power LEDs, and smart energy control seeing continuous improvement. Some exhibitors also introduce integrated solutions for lighting and energy storage, as well as zero-carbon smart lighting systems. These innovations are set to expand the application scenarios for renewable energy and serve as a "new engine" for the high-quality development of the lighting industry.

A number of companies highlight their energy storage products and solutions, including energy storage cabinets, smart inverters, batteries and electrodes, portable power units, all-in-one emergency energy storage systems, and Battery Management Systems (BMS). These offerings attract a substantial number of professional buyers seeking more information.

Larger and more established exhibitors also take the opportunity to showcase images of their factories' advancements in digital transformation and low-carbon, green manufacturing. This approach aims to differentiate their brand and attract like-minded buyers who value sustainability and innovation.

Cross-industry innovation

Cross-category and cross-industry integration, unleashing infinite possibilities for innovation

As the boundaries between industries continue to blur, this year's exhibition highlights the trend of merging "creativity + lighting," establishes new pathways through cross-industry partnerships, and integrates diverse business models. These themes are among the standout features of the event and showcase the exhibition's strong potential to explore various crossover and niche markets.

Examples include companies extending from light bulbs to complete smart home solutions, expanding from ceiling light products to customized indoor and outdoor projects, and evolving from component suppliers to offering a diverse range of products across all categories. These developments illustrate the limitless possibilities of lighting technology.

The "Internet + Industry" model has gradually matured, with the integration of online and offline platforms becoming a standard strategy for traditional lighting companies to expand their markets and achieve transformation and upgrades.

At this year's exhibition, several internet companies and third-party organizations participated as industry service providers and showcase a variety of new cross-industry business models. These include a shared platform using the S2B2C model to aggregate professional technicians, which challenges traditional in-house or hired labor practices. There are also platforms operating on a group-buying supply chain model for lighting, which integrate top-tier factory resources to support cross-border e-commerce operations.

Cross-category integration is vividly showcased at the main venue. For example, smart light poles are used as a platform to seamlessly integrate solar panels, display screens, air monitoring, security alarms, and charging devices, which serve as a crucial entry point for building smart cities. Another exhibitor combines eye-friendly lamps, posture sensors, and desks to create an anti-myopia environment and attracts significant interest from many buyers.

At the exhibition, there are numerous new products and displays that blend lighting with home living, business operations, urban landscapes, and the cultural tourism industry, all offering experiences that merit repeated exploration.

