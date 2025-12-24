Global Academy of Innovative Enterprises Professional Qualification & Award Ceremony 2025

HONG KONG, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2025 GAIE Professional Qualifications & Award Ceremony," organized by the Global Academy of Innovative Enterprises, successfully concluded on December 2, 2025.

We were honored to invite Professor Takaaki Kajita, 2015 Nobel Prize in Physics, and Ms. Fan Hei Man, Honorary President of the Global Academy of Innovative Enterprises, as our distinguished guests.

We were also privileged to have 2015 Nobel Prize in Physics, Professor Takaaki Kajita and Professor Kwan Mei Po, Director of the Institute of Space and Earth Information Science at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Dean of Chung Chi College, and Chief Scientist of CUHK Satellite Constellation share their insights.

At the same time, we held the conferring ceremony for the Honorary Doctorate, co-organized with the Canadian Chartered Institute of Industrial Engineers.

The CCIIE Honorary Doctorate are:

Professor Takaaki Kajita, Mr. Ching Chi Ming Franky, Mr. Kwok Ka Lok Ken

The GAIE Honorary Fellow & Fellows are:

Honorary Fellow - Professor Takaaki Kajita

Fellows - Mr. Ou Ching Ying, Mr. Tang Chu Ming, Mr. Hung Wai Kuen,

Ms. Choi Ting Ting & Dr. Emilia Tang

The Global Chinese Leadership Award are:

Professor Kwan Mei Po, Professor Sally Wai Chi Chan, Mr. Wong Lap Yan,

Ms. Irene Cheung, Ms Tang Fung Yin Anita, Mr. Scott Young, Fellow Ms Judie Au,

Prof. Martin Zhu Yihao, Fellow Dr. Emilia Tang, Mr. Wong Tak Chun,

Ir Chang Che Son, Mr. Cheung Kong Ho, Fellow Ms. Li Miu Ching, Mr. Ip Sik Wing,

Fellow Ms. Lee Benedict Chi Kay, Mr. Lai Ka Chi Clement, Dr. Mak Lesley &

Ms. Hui Wing Man

The Global Academy of Innovative Enterprises (GAIE) was established with the support of Nobel Prize laureates to promote innovation and sustainable development among individuals, enterprises, and society, in response to the challenges posed by Industry 4.0. As we face the advent of the artificial intelligence era, the Academy is committed to helping small and medium-sized enterprises transform and upgrade, hence the special organization of the "CEO Artificial Intelligence Certification" training course, which provides application models and methods for AI in business.

Our mission is to promote personal, corporate, and societal innovation by hosting Industry 4.0 training courses, workshops, seminars, and international conferences, inviting renowned scholars and leaders from around the world. We aim to establish an innovative network platform that operates on a sharing model, helping individuals, enterprises, and society to tackle the challenges of Industry 4.0. At the same time, through the "Chinese Innovative Wisdom Series," we award professional qualifications and accolades to recognize the efforts and achievements of individuals or enterprises that have contributed to innovation or Industry 4.0.

