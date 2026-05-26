Global Capital Leaders Convene in Hong Kong for SFi Impact Week 2026 to Accelerate Purpose-Driven Investment

HONG KONG, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable Finance Initiative (SFi) will host its fourth annual SFi Impact Week from June 1 to 5, 2026, bringing together more than 300 global family offices, asset owners, and innovators to mobilise capital for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

Under the 2026 theme, "Capital in Action | Impact in Motion", the convening shifts the dialogue from theoretical intent to the execution of scalable solutions. As the premier gathering for purpose-driven finance in APAC, the week-long event serves as a catalyst for strategic partnerships and institutional-grade deployment in a complex global economy.

Whilst macro headwinds persist, the regional impact ecosystem is undergoing a fundamental shift. Investors are increasingly moving beyond niche allocations, increasing capital flow into climate resilience, biodiversity, and financial inclusion. SFi Impact Week 2026 addresses this evolution by focusing on the confluence of policy, venture innovation, and private wealth.

"We are witnessing a pivotal shift as asset owners move from chasing momentum to backing the 'builders' of the real economy," said Katy Yung, CEO of Sustainable Finance Initiative. "SFi Impact Week is designed to turn high-level conversation into execution. Our goal is to deepen commitments across the region and provide the structures necessary for capital to meet the most pressing needs of our communities."

Flagship Event: SFi Impact Summit (June 3)

The week's centerpiece, the SFi Impact Summit on June 3, will feature over 40 global leaders sharing institutional perspectives on risk-adjusted returns and meaningful deployment. The Summit is supported by an elite network of partners including Pictet Group, Barclays, Swire Trust, Builders Vision, LGT Private Banking, New Forests, and InvestHK.

Featured speakers include:

Annie Chen , Principal and Chair, RS Group

, Principal and Chair, Guneet Banga , Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Parinama Group

, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Hareesh Nair , Chief Investment Officer, Tsao Pao Chee Group

, Chief Investment Officer, Kyungsun Chung , Chief Sustainability Officer, Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance

, Chief Sustainability Officer, Noelle Laing , Chief Investment Officer, Builders Vision

, Chief Investment Officer, Rocky Tung , Executive Director, Financial Services Development Council

, Executive Director, Ronald Chan, Founder and CIO, Chartwell Capital Limited

Founder and CIO, Sana Kapadia, Chief Catalyst, Heading for Change

The 2026 Summit also introduces the SFi Innovation Lab, a strategic nexus where the "Capital in Action" theme meets real-world deployment. Through a series of lightning pitches and direct networking sessions, the Lab showcases high-growth ventures like Earthbanc, EcoBricks, Entobel, OneChain, uHoo and Urban Spring to a captive audience of impact investors. By focusing on market-ready solutions in climate-tech, circularity, and social equity, the SFi Innovation Lab serves as a primary catalyst for capital deployment into high potential impact-driven startups.

A Collaborative Ecosystem

Beyond the flagship summit, the week features curated salons and venture showcases supported by over 20 strategic partners, including The ImPact, The Nature Conservancy, and ImpactAlpha.

The diverse coalition of ecosystem partners—ranging from Cathay Pacific and The Mills Fabrica to the Yidan Prize Foundation—underscores the cross-sector commitment to positioning Hong Kong as a global hub for sustainable finance.

For the full 2026 Summit programme and registration details, please visit https://www.sfiimpactsummit.com/.

About Sustainable Finance Initiative (SFi)

Sustainable Finance Initiative (SFi) is a global platform designed by and for Asia Pacific-focused private investors and changemakers. SFi advises and collaborates with family offices and asset owners to bridge the gap between profit and purpose, mobilising private capital to drive measurable global change.

Media Contact:

Lisa Fong

Sustainable Finance Initiative

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sustainable Finance Initiative