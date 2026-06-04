[Global Capital Opportunities] Global Investor Institute Officially Launched -- Aims to Establish Hong Kong as the World Investors Hub

HONG KONG, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new international platform for global investor engagement — Global Investor Institute — has been officially launched in Hong Kong. The Institute aims to create the city's first dedicated global investor hub, serving as a continuous exchange for institutional investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. It seeks to further strengthen Hong Kong's position as a key bridge connecting global capital and technology center.

Bringing Together Global Investors Legend with Three Core Missions:

Global Investor & Family Office event hosted by Global Investor Institute & attended Draper Summit in Silicon Valley (PRNewsfoto/Global Investor Institute)

i. Fostering Regional Dialogue: Establishing continuous communication among institutional investors, family offices, and entrepreneurs across the region.

ii. Introducing International Technologies: Supporting Hong Kong in attracting leading global innovations in blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and other frontier technologies.

iii. Expanding Asia's Global Vision: Guiding Asia-based investors and family offices to engage more deeply with the U.S. venture capital ecosystem and global investment opportunities.

Laying the Foundation for an International Exchange Hub:

During its development phase, the Global Investor Institute has already earned strong recognition and support from across the investment community. In April, the Institute successfully hosted a Global Investor & Family Office Luncheon, supported by InvestHK and Allan Zeman, Chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group, who personally delivered his congratulations. The luncheon attracted a distinguished audience of global investors, family office representatives, academics, and entrepreneurs, establishing a solid foundation for the Institute's future growth and ongoing operations.

Supported by Global Pioneers — From Silicon Valley to Emerging Markets

The Institute's founder William Kwok, a seasoned figure in global capital markets, has dedicated more than a decade to bridging international finance and youth development. Eight years ago, he established WILL- Foundation to connect international financial institutions with the next generation of talent. He is also a published author of several works on global institutional investment and possesses a strong record of international strategic planning and connections.

Previously, William served as personal advisor to Dr. Mark Mobius, widely recognized as the Godfather of Emerging Markets, where he facilitated in-depth engagement between Mobius and Hong Kong's leading family offices. He continues to advocate for the establishment of a Mobius Youth Center in Hong Kong to nurture young talent. Recently, Tim Draper, celebrated globally as the God Father of Silicon Valley Venture Capital, appointed William Kwok as Venture Partner of Draper Dragon. This makes William the only Hong Kong-based professional currently holding such a position. Draper, famed for his early investments in SpaceX and Tesla, has played a pivotal role in shaping the modern venture capital landscape. This appointment reinforces the connection between Silicon Valley's top-tier innovation community and Hong Kong's financial ecosystem, offering significant support for the long-term development of the Global Investor Institute and the region's international investment landscape.

Driving Hong Kong's Economic Growth and Global Diversification

Speaking on the Institute's vision, William Kwok expressed his hope to receive broader industry and community support as the Global Investor Institute continues to expand. Leveraging Hong Kong's strategic position as a global financial hub, the Institute aims to attract more international capital and investors to the city, while also facilitating outbound investment from Hong Kong into global markets. This two-way flow of capital will not only accelerate Hong Kong's economic growth but also generate high-value job opportunities for the youth. By doing so, the Institute seeks to promote sustainable and diversified development of both Hong Kong's and the world's economies.

Global Investor Institute: www.ginvestor.org

SOURCE Global Investor Institute