Global Creative Tool Leader xTool Strategically Enters Southeast Asia: Unveil Series of "Money-maker" Laser Machine and "100 Local Brands Power-Up Program"

BANGKOK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- xTool, the global leader in personal creative tools, held its Southeast Asia Brand Premiere today at Central World, Bangkok, officially announcing its comprehensive entry into the Southeast Asian market. During the event, xTool showcased its heavy-weight annual innovation—M2 Color Craft Laser, specifically designed for home crafters and creative entrepreneurs. Simultaneously, the company launched the "xTool Thailand Local Brand Power-UP Program (100 Local Brands Initiative)". This program is open to brands, studios, and startups with commercial potential, aiming to help local creators scale their businesses through immersive pop-up experiences, end-to-end business model guidance, joint brand exposure, and local social media traffic support.

xTool's core ecosystem offers versatile solutions for all makers.

"xTool currently holds the largest market share in the global laser engraver and cutter market, with a scale exceeding the combined total of our competitors ranked 2nd to 10th. Behind this market leadership is the reputation among millions of creators worldwide who regard xTool as the ultimate 'Money-maker.' This achievement stems from our brand's commitment to transforming expensive, high-barrier industrial laser technology into production tools with an exceptional user experience," said Jessie Liu, President of xTool. "Thailand possesses a vibrant creative ecosystem and a rich heritage of craftsmanship, and xTool is highly optimistic about its future commercial potential. We have already established a local factory and a deep supply chain layout in Thailand. This is not only a long-term commitment to the Thai market but also brings unparalleled commercial value to local users: faster delivery, professional localized response, and more reliable operational security."

First Choice for Low-Barrier Entrepreneurship: Validating the High-Margin Customization Model for Efficient Monetization

For Thai creators, the xTool M2 is not just a production tool; it is a core instrument for lowering entrepreneurial barriers and accelerating capital turnover. Following the philosophy of being "Easy, Powerful, Accessible," the M2 democratizes Dual Cameras and the exclusive ACS™ (Auto-Creation System)—features previously reserved for high-end machines. With highly competitive entry-level pricing, the M2 allows home crafters to deliver professional-grade products without heavy financial pressure directly from their home studio.

The product significantly lowers the technical threshold, enabling the "customization service" business model—a proven high-margin model—to be implemented quickly among Home Crafters. With its simplified operation, home-based operators can complete items like custom pendants, coasters, and exquisite cards in minutes, achieving rapid capital return. Whether it's office professionals and students seeking side income, or stay-at-home mothers building a stable business in their spare time, all can start with low upfront costs. For Gift SMBs, customization adds immense artistic value to ordinary materials (such as wood, metal, and leather), leading to higher profit margins per order and shorter payback periods.

This high-profit potential is already market-proven. Last year, xTool piloted its 'Customization Service' model in Pattaya utilizing the xTool F2. During the peak tourist season, the results were exceptional: a single device handled over 150 orders in a single day, generating peak daily revenue exceeding 17,000 THB. The month-long pilot successfully generated nearly 120,000 THB in total revenue. Top-performing categories included bespoke leaf-engraved lamps, personalized tumblers, and custom-engraved jewelry.

xTool Retail Studio: Instant Personalization Driving Store Traffic and Premium Growth

As the technical cornerstone of the Power-Up Program, xTool demonstrated the xTool Retail Studio solution. This solution transforms "on-site customization" into a new engine for store traffic and operational efficiency. In Thailand, the collaboration between xTool and Starbucks Thailand has become a benchmark for retail innovation. Currently, the Starbucks flagship store at Starbucks Reserve™ Chao Phraya Riverfront, ICONSIAM 7(th) Floor, has officially introduced the xTool Retail Customization Station. This operational model transforms tumblers into unique personal statements. Niparat Yaovivat, Senior Marketing Manager of Starbucks Thailand, stated at the event that since introducing the instant engraving service at Starbucks Reserve™ Chao Phraya Riverfront, ICONSIAM 7(th) Floor, Starbucks has observed overwhelmingly positive customer feedback, validating the company's strategic focus on personalization. Customers are not just enjoying, but they are deeply connecting with the opportunity to create truly unique items, particularly by engraving their names or those of loved ones. This strong emotional engagement and demand for bespoke products has driven more traffic to the store and a boost in social media buzz within the premium market.

In 2026, the customization economy is rapidly becoming a standard across global flagship stores. Huawei retail stores, Meta Lab NYC, and over 200 Decathlon stores worldwide have deployed personalized customization services. An analysis of Huawei's Shanghai stores showed that within just one week of introducing the service, product sales in the first five pilot stores surged by 58%, and foot traffic increased by 18%. Furthermore, compared to online channels, the return rate dropped by 80%, and the service achieved a remarkable record of 0 customer complaints across 10,000 orders.xTool is the technical provider for these global brands. To date, its Retail Studio solution has covered over 40 industry-leading brands and more than 2,000 offline terminals, helping brands unlock massive personalized premiums beyond standardized products.

Thai Factory and Care+: Ensuring "Business Continuity" with a Local Support System

Addressing the core needs of Southeast Asian commercial users for operational security, xTool has launched the Care+ Exclusive Service System, leveraging its local factory and supply chain advantages in Thailand. The system is supported by a full Thai-speaking technical team to ensure seamless communication. Localized warehousing enables ultra-fast delivery, significantly shortening the startup cycle for entrepreneurs.

To ensure that the businesses of home crafters and operators are not interrupted by maintenance, Care+ introduces the "Loaner Machine" mechanism. During the period when a device is returned for maintenance, xTool provides a backup machine. This mechanism aims to eliminate the impact of downtime on production lines, thereby ensuring Business Continuity. This comprehensive protection, based on local manufacturing strength, ensures stable output for Thai creators during their commercialization journey.

About xTool

xTool is a global premium consumer-tech brand dedicated to empowering digital-to-physical creation. As the world's largest and fastest-growing laser engraver innovator, xTool provides a comprehensive ecosystem of laser-based personal creative tools, material printers, user-friendly software, accessories, and consumables. Through these innovations, xTool empowers creators to turn imagination into meaningful creations that deliver emotional fulfillment, commercial success, and personal achievement. Discover more at xtool.com.

SOURCE xTool