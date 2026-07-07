Global exposure for Minesto's Tidal Dragons following Cannes Lions Grand Prix win

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Faroe Islands Space Program, the global communication campaign featuring the unique Minesto Dragons, has been awarded the Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2026, recognising it as the world's most outstanding B2B creative campaign of the year. To date, the campaign has generated more than 800 million impressions, bringing significant global exposure to Minesto's Dragon technology. The Cannes Lions Grand Prix is the world's most prestigious creative award and further increases Minesto's exposure and global reach.

The campaign labelled 'The Faroe Islands Space Program' puts the Minesto Tidal Energy Technology at the heart of the story, featuring the innovative and lightweight yet powerful tidal energy kites; and the opportunity to harness 'moon energy', right here on Earth. The message further underlines the enabling role of tidal energy in the transition to a sustainable planet and how the Faroe Islands as a small nation takes lead in making it happen.

Initiated by renowned bearing manufacturer SKF and creative agency Nord DDB and launched in collaboration with Minesto and Faroese utility company Sev, The Faroe Islands Space Program combines a bold creative idea with a real energy industry challenge and tangible industrial impact.

The Faroe Islands Space Program recently won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2026, along with a Gold Lion in Creative Strategy, recognising it as the world's most outstanding B2B creative work of the year.

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is the global benchmark event for the advertising, marketing and creative communications industries. Widely regarded as the 'Oscars of advertising', it is held annually in Cannes, France, and celebrates the world's most innovative campaigns, ideas and brands. With more than 20,000 entries and fewer than one percent receiving a Grand Prix, the award brings significant value to Minesto.

"Having a communications campaign based on Minesto's unique tidal energy technology awarded as the best in the world is of significant value as we continue to expand commercial dialogues and position our renewable power plants in the minds of global leaders driving the energy transition. The success is comparable to our Dragon winning an Oscar for Best Actor," says Dr. Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

Minesto played a critical role in the execution of the campaign, including integrating film production into live offshore operations and providing technical drawings for visualisation. "Combining real offshore operations with storytelling at this level is extremely demanding. The way our team executed this together with SKF and partners clearly contributes to the world-class recognition," comments Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer at Minesto.

Since its launch in 2025, the campaign has generated more than 800 million impressions and over 1,400 pieces of earned media coverage, including features by the BBC, CNBC and The Economist, according to SKF.

"Building a completely new industry requires building awareness and recognition. This project achieves both," Martin Edlund concludes.

About The Faroe Islands Space Program – a space program that never leaves earth:

"Increased demand for energy has led to a new space race where major nations are said to compete to control the Moon's resources. But in fact, we already have endless moon energy on Earth. Tidal energy, driven by the Moon's gravitational pull on our oceans, offers a renewable and predictable power source. Industry leader SKF and ocean energy developer Minesto, together with the Faroese energy company Sev, are launching the Faroe Island Space Program to harness this untapped potential and highlight the urgency of utilizing Earth's existing resources in a smart and sustainable way".

Faroe Islands Space Program web site:

A Fighting Friction Initiative | SKF

www.skf.com/group/fighting-friction/01

Minesto web site:

Minesto | Renewable energy. From the ocean.

Cannes Lion website:

Cannes Lions Creative B2b Winners & Shortlists | The Work

Press contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer

+46 735 23 71 58

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/global-exposure-for-minesto-s-tidal-dragons-following-cannes-lions-grand-prix-win,c4371765

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/i/the-minesto-moon-power-base-in-the-faroe-islands,c3551507 The Minesto moon power base in the Faroe Islands https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/i/fisp-team-onsite-in-vestmanna,c3551508 FISP team onsite in Vestmanna https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/i/luna-moon-power-plant,c3551509 Luna moon power plant https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/i/fisp-container-at-the-moon-power-base,c3551510 FISP container at the moon power base https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/i/the-cannes-lions-2026-award-show,c3551522 The Cannes Lions 2026 award show

SOURCE Minesto AB