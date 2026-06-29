Minesto strengthens global expansion capabilities with the appointment of energy industry executive Philippe Kavafyan to its Board

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Minesto AB, held 23 June 2026, resolved to elect Philippe Kavafyan as a new member of the Board of Directors. With more than 30 years of experience in the international energy sector, including leadership roles in the wind industry and offshore projects, Philippe will contribute with strategic expertise, global networks and valuable insights to support Minesto's continued growth and expansion. "We are very pleased to welcome Philippe Kavafyan to Minesto's Board of Directors. He brings an extensive international network and solid experience from a complex and rapidly growing energy market," says Minesto board member Göran Linder.

Philippe Kavafyan (born 1967) holds an engineering degree from École Polytechnique and a master's degree from École Nationale Supérieure des Mines de Paris, France. He has more than 30 years of international experience in the energy sector, including over 20 years in the wind sector. Philippe has held senior positions at General Electric, Areva, and Aker, and served as Chief Executive Officer of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind. As Managing Director of Kami Wind Consult, he now holds strategic advisor positions, notably at Boston Energy Ltd in the UK, and supports private equity investments in the energy transition. Philippe has previously served as a board member of RenewableUK and as Chair of WindEurope.

"We are very pleased to welcome Philippe Kavafyan to Minesto's Board of Directors. He brings an extensive international network and solid experience from a complex and rapidly growing energy market. Philippe has also been part of building businesses from small to large scale, which is directly relevant to Minesto's current phase of development. His expertise will be an important addition to strengthen the Board to support our expansion," says Göran Linder, CEO of Corespring New Technology AB, Corespring Invest AB and Corespring Finance AB and Minesto board member since 2007.

"I feel very fortunate to join the Board, at the time when its successful deployment at scale in the Faroe Islands is turning Minesto's technology into the most efficient and mature marine renewable energy. Combining such predictable tidal generation of clean power with the drastic improvement in energy storage will provide a fantastic accelerator to transition coastal areas to the most sustainable and competitive local grid management system," says Philippe Kavafyan.

"In addition, Philippe is a perfect fit for Minesto as the French tidal energy market is increasingly important. Beyond his professional merits, Philippe is a highly appreciated and constructive person to work with," Göran Linder concludes.

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SOURCE Minesto AB