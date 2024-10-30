Global Finance & Technology Network Launched by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to Foster Global Collaboration in FinTech

Ravi Menon appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced the establishment of the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) to harness technology and foster innovation through global partnerships for more efficient, resilient, and inclusive financial ecosystems.

Mr Ravi Menon has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of GFTN. Mr Menon is also Singapore's Ambassador for Climate Action and Senior Adviser (National Climate Change Secretariat) at the Prime Minister's Office.

Mr Leong Sing Chiong, Deputy Managing Director of MAS, and Mr Neil Parekh, Nominated Member of Parliament, Singapore & Non-Executive Chairman (till recently Partner and Head of Asia & Australia) at Tikehau Capital, have been appointed as Deputy Chairmen.

Mr Sopnendu Mohanty, currently Chief FinTech Officer at the MAS, will be appointed Group Chief Executive Officer of GFTN, with effect from 1 February 2025 when he will relinquish his role in MAS.

GFTN will aim to enhance global connectivity for impactful innovation in financial services internationally and strengthen Singapore's position as a global FinTech hub. It will build on the success of Elevandi, a not-for-profit company set up by MAS in 2021 to organise and globalise the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF), which has grown to become the largest FinTech event of its kind in the world attracting some 65,000 participants from 150 countries.

GFTN will have four strategic businesses:

GFTN Forums – a global conference convenor dedicated to finance and technology.

– a global dedicated to finance and technology. GFTN Advisory - a knowledge centre offering practitioner-led advisory services and research on innovation policies and ecosystems.

- a offering practitioner-led advisory services and research on innovation policies and ecosystems. GFTN Platforms – a digital platform service provider for businesses, especially small and medium enterprises.

– a for businesses, especially small and medium enterprises. GFTN Capital – an investment fund for technology start-ups that have the potential for sustained growth and positive social impact.

GFTN's Board of Directors (BoD) will be guided by an International Advisory Board (IAB) comprising distinguished, globally recognised leaders with a demonstrated commitment to the public interest. Details of the BoD and IAB will be announced at the SFF on 6 November 2024.

"GFTN will drive greater synergies within the global finance and technology communities for innovations in financial services that create positive economic value and social impact. We aim to unlock sustainable and inclusive pathways that serve communities around the world while strengthening Singapore's global connectivity and role as a FinTech hub," said Mr Menon.

"The global financial technology (FinTech) and innovation ecosystem has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, with the MAS playing a pivotal role in this development. This expansion has established a robust foundation for a reimagined global platform. GFTN is aimed at addressing the evolving requirements of the global FinTech ecosystem, and is strategically positioned to realise our mission through the integration of convening forums, advisory, digital platforms, and capital," shared Mr Mohanty.

About the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN)

The Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) is a not-for-profit organisation established by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in 2024 to harness technology and foster innovation for more efficient, resilient, and inclusive financial ecosystems through global partnerships. GFTN convenes forums, offers advisory services on innovation ecosystems, provides access to transformative digital platforms, and invests in technology startups with the potential for growth and positive social impact through its venture fund.

SOURCE GFTN