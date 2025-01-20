Global Gym Giant Anytime Fitness Gears Up for Unprecedented Growth in Hong Kong

HONG KONG , Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anytime Fitness (AF), the largest and longest-standing global fitness brand in Hong Kong, is set to achieve record-breaking growth over the next two years. With 34 successful clubs already operating across the market, the 24-hour pioneer has the strong momentum to exceed 50 clubs in Hong Kong by the end of 2026. This milestone underscores Anytime Fitness' position as a world leader in fitness and wellness, with over 5,000 clubs worldwide, and a total of nearly 450 under the management of Anytime Fitness Asia (AFA) as master franchisee across Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Taiwan region, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

Anytime Fitness Hong Kong

A Year of Milestones

Hong Kong's expansion underscores the growth of AFA as the fastest-growing international operator for Anytime Fitness. The launch of the AF App enhanced members' digital experience with door access, workouts, health tracking, and resources, making fitness accessible anytime. Additionally, an ongoing global partnership with Evolt, a body composition analytics tool scanning over 40 advanced metrics, provides personalized, data-driven insights to empower members on their fitness journeys.

Commitment to Community and Sports

Anytime Fitness Hong Kong strengthened its community focus with a two-year sponsorship of the Basketball Association of Hong Kong, China (BAHKC). This partnership supports the BAHKC in competitions like the FIBA Asia Cup and regional tournaments across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong SAR, and Taiwan region, promoting health and teamwork on and off the court.

Diversity, Inclusivity, and the Anytime Starts Now Campaign

Through its "Anytime Starts Now" campaign, Anytime Fitness inspires individuals of all backgrounds to begin their fitness journeys. By fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment, the brand ensures every member feels empowered to take the first step toward a healthier lifestyle.

"We believe fitness is for everyone, everywhere, and at any time," said Johannes Raadsma, President & Co-Founder of Inspire Brands Asia, holding company behind Anytime Fitness Asia. "As we grow and innovate in the vibrant Hong Kong market, we remain focused on creating spaces where diversity thrives, technology enhances experiences, and our community feels supported. 2025 will be our most impactful year yet."

For more information, visit www.anytimefitness.hk or follow us on social media.

About Inspire Brands Asia (IBA)

Inspire Brands Asia (IBA) is the multi-award-winning regional master franchisee of Anytime Fitness, overseeing a network approaching 450 clubs, with more than 100 under corporate management. Operating in dynamic markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan region, Thailand, and Vietnam, IBA commands the region's largest fitness network.

Anytime Fitness Asia is recognized for its innovative 24-hour access, seamless reciprocity across clubs, revolutionary technology, exceptional coaching, strong community engagement, and complimentary group exercise classes, all designed to deliver an outstanding member experience.

SOURCE Anytime Fitness