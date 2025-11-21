Global Health Leaders Convene in Kuala Lumpur from 25-27 November for Malaysia International Healthcare Megatrends 2025

A Major Conference on Innovation, Digital Health and Sustainable Care Systems

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare leaders, policymakers and innovators from around the world will convene in Malaysia next week for the Malaysia International Healthcare (MIH) Megatrends 2025, a three-day global conference dedicated to reimagining the future of health systems.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad (fifth from left), Dato' Sri Suriani Binti Dato' Ahmad, Secretary General, Ministry of Health Malaysia (fourth from left), Tan Sri Dato' Sri Dr. Ismail Bin Bakar, Chairman, KPJ Healthcare (sixth from left) and Chin Keat Chyuan, President and Managing Director, KPJ Healthcare (fifth from right) took a photo with representatives of MIH Megatrends 2025’s strategic partner and sponsors during the event's soft launch in April 2025.

Taking place from 25 to 27 November at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, MIH Megatrends 2025 carries the theme "Innovating for a Healthier, Sustainable Future". This reflects the growing global imperative to strengthen preparedness, affordability and long-term capability as health systems face demographic change, rising chronic disease, climate risks and rapid technological advancement.

Organised by the Ministry of Health Malaysia in strategic collaboration with KPJ Healthcare Berhad, MIH Megatrends 2025 will explore models of care and system reforms shaping the next decade of healthcare delivery. The programme is centred on sustainability, non-communicable diseases (NCD) and public health, reflecting the need for long-term solutions that strengthen prevention, improve population health and support more resilient healthcare systems, while positioning Malaysia as an emerging hub for regional health dialogue.

Across the three days, MIH 2025 will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, focused breakout sessions and cross-disciplinary forums examining key areas such as AI-enabled personalised medicine, value-based healthcare implementation, oncology innovation, climate and health governance, digital ethics, neuroscience and sustainable system planning. These sessions will address how healthcare systems respond to demographic shifts, rising chronic disease burdens, environmental pressures and rapid technological change, while advancing more integrated and patient-centred models of care.

The conference will bring together an exceptional line-up of speakers from leading institutions across the United Kingdom (UK), United States, Belgium, South Korea, the Netherlands, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. Among the featured experts are Dr Bertalan Mesko, Director of The Medical Futurist Institute; neuroscientist Dr Boris Konrad of Radboud University Medical Center, the Netherlands; Professor Dr Koen Kas, molecular oncology and digital health expert from Belgium; Dr Ricardo Petraco, Consultant Cardiologist, Mayo Clinic Healthcare London, UK and Assoc. Professor Meong Hi Son, Chief Medical Information Officer, Samsung Medical Center, South Korea.

Malaysian leaders include Datuk Dr Mahathar Abd Wahab, Director-General of Health; Datuk Syed Mohamed Syed Ibrahim, President & Chief Executive Johor Corporation (JCorp) and Chairman, KPJ Healthcare University and Professor Dato' Sri Dr Mohamed Ezani Md Taib, Group CEO of IJN Holdings and CEO of Institut Jantung Negara. Their participation reflects Malaysia's commitment to advancing clinical capability, research and system-wide transformation.

The public will also experience MIH Live+ programme, the digital extension of the conference, streamed live on the official KPJ Healthcare Berhad Facebook platform. This programme expands its global reach through real-time streaming, expert interviews and multilingual public-friendly health content. The event will be supported by the three-day MIH Innovation Exhibition, showcasing the latest medical technologies, diagnostics, digital platforms, sustainable practices and new approaches to professional training.

MIH 2025 marks an important milestone in Malaysia's healthcare reform journey as outlined in the Health White Paper. It provides a platform for countries, organisations and experts to exchange ideas, strengthen cooperation and contribute solutions for more resilient, equitable and sustainable health systems. The final day of the conference will be open to the public, extending learning opportunities to a wider audience.

Registration remains open for local and international delegates. For programme details or to sign up, visit www.mihmegatrends.my

