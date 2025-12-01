KPJ Healthcare launches first Centre of Excellence at Johor Specialist Hospital, advancing KPJ Health System in collaboration with Mayo Clinic Global Consulting

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KPJ Healthcare Berhad ("KPJ Healthcare" or "the Group") today launched its first Centre of Excellence ("CoE") under the KPJ Health System ("KPJHS"), marking a decisive step in the Group's transformation into an integrated academic health system. The inaugural Heart & Lung CoE is established at Johor Specialist Hospital ("JSH") and will anchor a unified service line across KPJ's network through standardised clinical pathways, multidisciplinary reviews and data-driven improvement.

[from left] Mr Royston Lek, Vice President, Global Commercial Solutions, Mayo Clinic International; Datuk Syed Mohamed Syed Ibrahim, President and Chief Executive, Johor Corporation (JCorp), Chairman of KPJ Healthcare University and Chairman of KPJ Health System Project Steering Committee; Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Dr Ismail bin Bakar, Chairman of KPJ Healthcare and Mr Chin Keat Chyuan, President and Managing Director of KPJ Healthcare taking a commemorative photo.

Introduced in 2024, KPJHS integrates Practice ("care delivery"), Education ("KPJ Healthcare University; KPJU") and Research & Innovation to strengthen clinical governance and deliver a consistently superior patient experience across the Group. areas that support the development of CoEs benchmarked to global best practices. In parallel, KPJ Healthcare has formalised a consulting engagement with Mayo Clinic Global Consulting, focused on clinical standards, patient experience, education frameworks and relevant research areas to support the development of CoEs benchmarked to global best practices.

Dato' Syed Mohamed Syed Ibrahim, President & Chief Executive of Johor Corporation (JCorp), Chairman of KPJU and Chairman of the KPJHS Project Steering Committee, said, "This CoE reflects a simple mandate: one system, one standard, better outcomes. KPJHS is how we move from good intentions to measurable results where patients receive safer care, faster access and a consistently better experience across our hospitals."

Chin Keat Chyuan, President & Managing Director of KPJ Healthcare, said, "The launch of our first CoE signals our shift to a fully integrated health system. With KPJHS, clinical practice is reinforced by structured education and research embedded in daily workflows so we can improve outcomes and deliver a more consistent experience across the network."

What the JSH Heart & Lung CoE will deliver:

One clinical way of working that enables system-wide pathways, shared expertise and multidisciplinary case reviews to support timely, evidence-informed care.

Capability building where in collaboration with KPJU, the CoE will expand simulation-based training, clinical attachments and case reviews to build future-ready talent.

Digital and data in the workflow that support decision making and reinforce consistency in care delivery.

Continuous improvement through practice-improvement initiatives are underway at JSH to strengthen outcomes and accountability across the service line.

The JSH Heart & Lung CoE is the first of 15 CoEs planned by 2030, which will anchor KPJHS and expand capability, access and value for patients and communities nationwide. The launch was witnessed by Tan Sri Dato' Sri Dr Ismail Bakar, Chairman of KPJ Healthcare; Chin Keat Chyuan, President & Managing Director, KPJ Healthcare; Royston Lek, Vice President, Global Commercial Solutions, Mayo Clinic International; and senior clinical leaders from across KPJ.

ENDS

About KPJ Healthcare Berhad

KPJ Healthcare operates 30 hospitals across Malaysia and four Ambulatory Care Centres, serving 3.3 million patients annually with 1,491 medical consultants. Nineteen hospitals are accredited by MSQH and four by JCI. As Malaysia's first private healthcare provider to establish an Academic Health System, KPJHS integrates practice, education and research & innovation to drive clinical excellence and patient experience. Beyond hospitals, KPJ Healthcare operates Klinik Waqaf An-Nur (KWAN) clinics, dialysis centres and mobile clinics nationwide, and offers more than 40 academic programmes at KPJ Healthcare University (KPJU). KPJ Healthcare has been a constituent of the Bursa Malaysia FTSE4Good Index since 2016.

SOURCE KPJ Healthcare Berhad