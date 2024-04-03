Global industry players to shift gears towards sustainability at Asiabike Jakarta (ABJ) 2024

HONG KONG, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The industry is pedalling into high gear as global two-wheel enterprises prepare for Asiabike Jakarta (ABJ) 2024, where over 90 leading exhibitors will showcase their latest sustainable mobility solutions supporting Indonesia's commitment to a greener future. This inaugural two-wheeler trade fair rolls into Jakarta International Expo from 30 April – 4 May.

Under the theme 'Future on Wheels', buyers can explore the full spectrum of green mobility solutions focusing on E-mobility, health and lifestyle cycling, and E-evolution for new and renewable energy.

E-mobility: highlight the growing sustainable transportation movement through its E-mobility showcase. Visitors can explore the latest electric two-wheelers and experience cutting-edge advances in E-mobility technology, including innovations with improved battery ranges and life, faster charging capabilities, and enhanced vehicle performance. Exhibitors include Aima, Baoshima, Bodo, Da Huan, Datai, Dfjzdj, Dimen, Fardriver, Freepath, Gobao, Goldmotto, Gowei, Hochwert, Kenli, Kuama, Lima , Luyuan, Mimbob, Naicisports, Nanpu, Ofero, Okuley, Oudie, Pony, Queenshow, Shiwei, Sinc Lithium Battery, Smark, Sunra, Suring, Taihong, Tailg, Tbit, Teyin, Tfsmilee, Wang Zheng , Winblaze, Xinhua, Yadea and Zijazo.

, Luyuan, Mimbob, Naicisports, Nanpu, Ofero, Okuley, Oudie, Pony, Queenshow, Shiwei, Sinc Lithium Battery, Smark, Sunra, Suring, Taihong, Tailg, Tbit, Teyin, Tfsmilee, , Winblaze, Xinhua, Yadea and Zijazo. Health and lifestyle cycling: recognising the health benefits of cycling, this concept will feature the innovative products and services that maximise the wellness potential of every ride. From fitness-focused accessories to solutions promoting an active lifestyle, attendees can discover how integrating cycling into their routine can enhance both physical and mental well-being. Suppliers such as Carbon Valley, Carbonal, Chiba , Delium And Deli Tire, Enchess, Hangyi, Kinlin, Ledlink, Len Joy , Navigate, Pai, Phoenix , Pacific, Tannus, Vipper, Zhufeng and ZT will highight these relevant products.

, Delium And Deli Tire, Enchess, Hangyi, Kinlin, Ledlink, , Navigate, Pai, , Pacific, Tannus, Vipper, Zhufeng and ZT will highight these relevant products. E-evolution: To facilitate the transition to sustainable electric vehicles, experts will examine the environmental, financial and performance advantages that electric vehicles provide. For example, how electric two-wheelers can reduce emissions and fuel costs while increasing joy of riding. Brands including Cnae, Dipper Star, Farasis Energy, Lide, Lomensa, Mda, Phylion, Raysmart, Sans, Scud Power, Shanshan, Xietong, X-Power and Yuye Technology are set to reveal these techologies.

A sia bike Jakarta is strategically co-located with the Periklindo Electric Vehicle Show – dedicated exclusively to the development of the electric vehicle ecosystem. As an added benefit, registered buyers will enjoy free admission to the concurrent "Periklindo Electric Vehicle Show". Asiabike Jakarta is organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd , Periklindo (Indonesian Electric Vehicle Industry Association) , Pt. Dyandra Promosindo and Jiangsu Bicycle Co Ltd.

