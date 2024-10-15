Global Jiangxi Entrepreneurs Gathered to Deliberate Future

NANCHANG, China, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC):

The 4th Jiangxi Entrepreneurs Convention is being held in Nanchang, Jiangxi from October 11th to 13th. A total of 76 projects were signed at this convention, with a total contract amount of 46.225 billion yuan.

This year's Jiangxi Entrepreneurs Convention attracted more than 400 people, including representatives of well-known Jiangxi entrepreneurs and talents, representatives of new Jiangxi entrepreneurs (non-local chambers of commerce stationed in Jiangxi), representatives of well-known domestic chambers of commerce, and well-known figures committed to the economic development of Jiangxi.

The Jiangxi Entrepreneurs Convention held 5 "1269" key industrial chain precision investment docking activities and 3 industry field docking meetings. Among them, the symposium on Jiangxi talents at home and abroad brought together elites from Jiangxi at home and abroad to discuss the new development trend of Jiangxi, and actively promote Jiangxi talents to return to their hometowns for innovation and entrepreneurship.

"Jiangxi has unique advantages in natural resources, geographical location, history and culture, ecological environment and industrial base." Lai Ming, President of the Macau Greater Bay Area Academy, said in an interview. He believes that Jiangxi is transforming from traditional manufacturing to high-tech industries, which is a key step to promote high-quality economic development.

In addition, the promotion of Gan cuisine (Jiangxi stir-fry) has become a highlight of this conference, and the slogan and logo of Jiangxi stir-fry have been officially released, and 100 representative dishes of "Jiangxi stir-fry" have been announced.

According to incomplete statistics, there are currently more than 6 million Jiangxi entrepreneurs in the world, more than 200,000 enterprises have been founded, and more than 100 Jiangxi businessmen are listed at home and abroad.

