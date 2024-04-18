Global Sources Hong Kong Shows Phase II: Ushering in a New Era of Smart Living

HONG KONG, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The second phase of the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows will take place from April 18 to 21, featuring the Mobile Electronics, Smart Home, Security & Home Appliances, Lifestyle, and Home & Kitchen shows. The event will focus on four key elements: intelligent technology, artistic design, portability, and eco-friendliness. With over 2,000 exhibitors across nearly 4,000 booths, the show will present over 150,000 new products, including mobile devices, smart wearables, AR/VR, mobile accessories, energy storage, charging piles, and the latest innovations in smart home, security, and home appliances. The event will also showcase fashionable, innovative, and environmentally friendly products for home and kitchen, packaging, pets, health and personal care, and tech gifts.

John Kao, Global Sources Vice President for Hong Kong and Overseas Shows, said, "Relying on our abundant resources and unique advantages, Global Sources Hong Kong Shows provides excellent O2O services, aiming to work with exhibitors on the path of trade. Whether it's product promotion, brand expansion overseas, or building efficient business negotiation platforms, we will spare much effort to help exhibitors smoothly integrate into the global industry chain and maximize their value. In this show, we will pay special attention to the personal care, household, pet, and kitchen appliance markets, and provide buyers and exhibitors with the latest market information and technical support. Additionally, we deeply understand the importance of environmental protection and sustainable development in modern life. Therefore, we have set up a special area for displaying green, low-carbon, and environmental protection products, aiming to guide buyers' attention to eco-friendly, energy-saving, and low-carbon products and promote the development of sustainable sourcing practices."

As the world's largest mobile electronics show audited by BPA Worldwide, Global Sources Mobile Electronics features more than 3,000 booths across 10 pavilions, presenting a wide range of products, including mobile devices, smart wearables, AR/VR, mobile accessories, energy storage, and charging piles. It provides a unique platform for exhibitors to launch new products and offers buyers a cutting-edge experience with the latest technology and design.

The show leads the industry's development and provides the best sourcing experience for global buyers while helping manufacturers and brands expand into broader markets. The small home appliance market has promising growth prospects globally, especially in emerging economies like India and Brazil, which have high appeal and development potential. The show will comprehensively showcase the latest trends and future directions of the small home appliance industry.

The show will feature the "2024 Top 20 China Mobile Accessories Export Brands Award Ceremony" to showcase outstanding Chinese mobile accessory brands to buyers and provide a promotional platform for brand owners, attracting global agents to negotiate business opportunities and foster more industry cooperation.

As a leading professional sourcing platform in Greater China, the show brings together top OEM/ODM suppliers and OBM providers from China and Asia, exhibiting the latest high-demand and uniquely designed products in smart home, security, and home appliances. The event showcases smart doorbells, smart locks, IP cameras, baby monitors, CCTV cameras, access control systems, tracking and positioning products, monitoring systems, parking systems, and smart valves, leading the cutting-edge technology in the smart home industry.

The show also features special zones, including the "Cleaning Appliances Experience Zone" and the "AIoT Park" smart home experience zone. Several outstanding exhibitors will showcase their latest products, such as connected devices, AR/VR, and robotic vacuum cleaners, providing buyers with an immersive smart home experience to personally feel the comfort and convenience brought by smart appliances and future technology.

The show focuses on personalized, high-quality, technology-driven, and eco-friendly concept products, with an emphasis on pet supplies, tech gifts and premiums, personal health items, packaging products, and more, offering the latest trendy sourcing options.

The event features the "Cool Experience Zone," an open display area specially designed for buyers to showcase trendy products. Within this zone, thematic areas are arranged to display a range of green, low-carbon, and environmentally friendly products. Not only do these products demonstrate high environmental performance, but they also represent the latest technologies and trends in the market. Buyers can intuitively understand the characteristics and advantages of these products here, making it easier to incorporate them into their procurement plans.

The show brings together fashionable, creative, and eco-friendly home and kitchen products from China and Asia, including kitchenware and tableware, home decorations, household items, and other green products. It provides a one-stop sourcing experience that comprehensively meets the diverse needs of buyers and offers a wide range of choices for a better home life.

Focus on Sustainable Growth and ESG Principles

As a leading international O2O trade platform and event organizer, Global Sources maintains a strong commitment to sustainable development, as reflected in the integration of sustainable practices into various aspects of the event. By optimizing the show process, reducing carbon footprints, and enhancing digital services, Global Sources reinforces sustainable sourcing practices, establishes a new benchmark for professional trade platforms, and promotes industry development.

This year, Global Sources is debuting a new "Show Genie" feature within its mobile app, which includes e-badges, interactive maps, and the option to add exhibitor notes. These features aim to enhance the overall sourcing experience, allowing buyers to plan their visits efficiently in advance and navigate the shows more easily. Exhibitors, meanwhile, can leverage this feature to drive onsite traffic and expand their online show opportunities.

Moreover, the show serves as a platform to showcase various green, low-carbon, and environmentally friendly products that meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, allowing audiences to intuitively experience the practical applications of sustainable development in the consumer electronics industry. The show invites industry experts and scholars to share insights on environmental protection, social responsibility, and sustainable sourcing, fostering discussions on the future development of the industry.

High-Quality Professional Seminars

To complement the theme, the second phase of the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows will host a series of professional forums covering popular topics such as "Future Connected Home: Emerging Technologies and Cybersecurity Considerations" and "Effective Sourcing and Operational Strategies for Today's Business Environment." Industry experts and scholars are invited to discuss the future development direction of the industry and share insights on the exhibition market and the latest foreign trade situation.

About Global Sources

Global Sources is an internationally recognized B2B sourcing platform that has been driving global trade for over 50 years. The Company connects authentic buyers and verified suppliers worldwide with tailored solutions and trusted market intelligence through trade shows, digital platforms, magazines and events. Global Sources' unique online-to-offline (O2O) services have successfully provided efficient and convenient commercial services to over 10 million registered international buyers and users.

