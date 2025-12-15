Global Spotlight｜POGMENT Biomimetic Collagen "Stable Triple Helix" Breakthrough Stuns the World--Extraordinary and Breathtaking

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, LivingPhoenix Regenerative Technologies has captured widespread attention with its world-first "Stable Triple-Helix Biomimetic Collagen" technology, making consecutive appearances at 12 high-level academic conferences in November. These events spanned aesthetic medicine, regenerative medicine, and personal care. Several academicians and industry experts have unanimously hailed the innovation as a mark of collagen R&D's evolution from "animal extraction" and "genetic recombination" to "structural design." Recognized as a revolutionary third-generation breakthrough,it is being celebrated as the "iPhone moment" for extracellular matrix research.

October 31 – At the 3rd Badachu Aesthetic Medicine Industry Forum, founder Qin Xingjiong systematically elaborated on the innovation pathway driven by compliance, receiving high praise from the industry. Subsequently, at the "2025 10th Medical Collagen Industry Academic Conference" under the honorary chairmanship of Academician Liao Wanqing of the Chinese Academy of Engineering-the founder delivered a report titled "Aqueous Polymer-Based Stable Triple-Helix Biomimetic Collagen." Academician Zhang Qiqing of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences commented excellent.

November 7 – At the 2025 Scientists (International) Conference in Changsha, the founder presented a new paradigm of "Structure-Driven Application,"resonating with Nobel laureates and over 3,000 global professionals. On the same day, the Smartender Bouncy Bar made its global debut at the CIIE Sichuan Pavilion. Nearly 1,000 trial kits were distributed instantly, receiving enthusiastic feedback such as "Good! Younger!" and "This is a game-changer!" Chengdu Vice Mayor Chen Zhiyong visited the booth to encourage the company.

International Expansion: Livingphoenix has been invited to join as a Council Member of the Global Aesthetic Medicine and Health Organization. The team traveled to Indonesia to brief Mr. Jeffri Ardiyanto(Ministry of Health) on the technology's core advantages—animal-free, ethical, and fully compliant with Islamic Halal requirements- receiving positive official feedback. The team was also granted an audience with a Presidential Special Envoy and Members of Parliament. At the MediCosme 2025 International Injectable Aesthetic Technology Innovation Conference, the founder chaired a forum. Professor Xiao Jianxi, a PhD supervisor at Lanzhou University, concluded: "Animal-derived collagen is ancient yet modern, recombinant collagen is youthful and vibrant, while biomimetic collagen represents the future."

Science reaches new heights, industry conveys human warmth. Guided by its core principle of "Biomimetic Collagen + ECM Reconstruction," Livingphoenix is advancing the vision of "Cell House — Where Regeneration Begins," showcasing the power of "Created in China" to the world.

