Global Times: 'Five reinvigorations' forge consensus on defending multilateralism

BEIJING, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the rotating president of the United Nations Security Council for May, China initiated a high-level meeting themed "Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-Centred International System" on Monday local time. Representatives from more than 100 countries, including foreign ministers and senior officials from over 20 nations, attended the event in person. Participants revisited the founding mission of the UN, engaged in extensive and in-depth discussions, and reached important consensus.

The meeting marked an important effort by China to put the Global Governance Initiative, put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping, into practice. Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi chaired the meeting and presented five proposals on behalf of China: reinvigorating the UN Charter for stronger leadership, reinvigorating the authority of the Security Council for greater ability to act, reinvigorating global development cooperation for stronger mobilization, reinvigorating the global governance platform for stronger execution capacity, and reinvigorating the effectiveness of the UN system for stronger vitality. These "five reinvigorations" sent a clear and powerful message in support of defending, revitalizing, and strengthening the UN, while also demonstrating firm support for multilateralism. China's proposals received warm support and positive responses from participants.

The world today is undergoing the most profound and complex changes since the end of World War II. Unilateralism and bloc confrontation are resurging, the purposes of the UN Charter are being ignored, and the fundamental norms governing international relations are being undermined, leaving world peace and security in an increasingly precarious state. Against this backdrop, China's initiative to convene a high-level meeting demonstrates the sense of responsibility and commitment expected of a major power at a critical moment.

China's five proposals directly address the key challenges confronting today's international order and form a systematic, logically connected solution. First, reinvigorating the UN Charter and the authority of the Security Council is about strengthening the foundation. The purposes and principles of the UN Charter are the cornerstone of the modern international order and the essential basis for the UN's continued existence and development and effective global governance. At a time of frequent geopolitical conflicts, the role of the United Nations has repeatedly come under challenge. China's call to restore these two authorities seeks to reaffirm that no country is above international law, that principles such as non-interference in internal affairs must be upheld, and that disputes should return to the path of peaceful resolution.

Second, reinvigorating global development cooperation is about addressing the root causes of instability. Development and security are closely interconnected, and development remains the master key to solving global problems and achieving lasting peace. Many global conflicts stem from development imbalances and widening wealth gaps. This year marks the fifth anniversary of the Global Development Initiative. By placing development at the center of revitalization efforts, China aims to counter the over-securitization narrative and encourage the international community to refocus resources and attention on poverty reduction and improving people's livelihoods, thereby removing the underlying causes of instability.

Third, reinvigorating the global governance platform and effectiveness of the UN system is about "institutional innovation." As a key platform for global governance, the UN must adapt to the changing times, and reform must not stall. China's position clearly signals a positive and proactive attitude in support of the UN keeping pace with the times and improving its performance. It aims to enhance the representation and voice of developing countries through more equitable and reasonable institutional reforms, enabling the UN to truly become an effective platform for addressing global challenges.

This year marks the 55th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the UN. Over the past 55 years, China has consistently served as a core force in advancing the work of the UN. In particular, since entering the new era, the growth of China's comprehensive national strength has been transformed into a powerful driving force in areas such as UN peacekeeping, global poverty reduction, and climate change governance. The four major global initiatives proposed by China — spanning development, security, civilization, and governance — have provided strategic guidance for building a community with a shared future for mankind, and have garnered positive responses from the international community. The fact that this meeting attracted representatives from over 100 countries who attended in person is a true reflection of the international community's aspirations. It also confirms that peace and development remain the irreversible trend of our times.

The course of human history is always fraught with challenges, yet the great momentum of global development surges forward relentlessly and will not be stopped by temporary setbacks. It is hoped that the international community will seize this high-level meeting of the Security Council as an opportunity to work together to uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthen the international system centered on the UN. China will also continue to uphold justice and pursue the greater good, working with all countries under the banner of multilateralism to achieve greater unity, promote the building of a more just and equitable global governance system, and advance together toward the goal of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

The article first appeared in the Global Times

SOURCE Global Times