Global Tourism Economy Forum • Heilongjiang 2025 To be Held on December 15 - 17, 2025

New Quality Productive Forces: Powering the Global Tourism Economy

HARBIN, China, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Tourism Economy Forum ("GTEF" or "Forum"), an international platform dedicated to promoting the sustainable development of the global tourism economy, will hold its 2025 edition from December 15 to 17 in Harbin, Heilongjiang province. Under the theme "New Quality Productive Forces: Powering the Global Tourism Economy", the Forum will gather over 1,000 guests from five continents and more than 30 countries and regions, including the Secretary-General of UN Tourism, heads of international organizations, government officials, ministers of culture and tourism, executives from Fortune Global 500 companies, renowned entrepreneurs, and experts. Together, they will forge a new stage for open cooperation and jointly chart a future blueprint for the global tourism economy.

(PRNewsfoto/The Global Tourism Economy Forum)

Launched in 2012 in the Macao Special Administrative Region, GTEF is an annual summit that has successfully held ten editions to date, attracting over 14,000 participants from more than 90 countries and regions. It has partnered with 44 countries and 13 Chinese provinces and cities to promote cultural and tourism brands, serving as a vital bridge linking China with the world. This year, the Forum is venturing beyond Macao for the first time to the "Ice City" of Heilongjiang, a milestone that reflects the province's growing influence in the cultural tourism sector, and the steady expansion of its international cooperation network.

In recent years, Heilongjiang has championed the development of its unique cultural tourism sector, capitalizing on emerging opportunities. The province has successfully harnessed its ice and snow appeal and innovative spirit to establish a diverse industry ecosystem — encompassing the ice-snow economy, winter sports, eco-tourism, and wellness retreats — all strategically tailored to local strengths and powered by new quality productive forces. Through its two "100-day tourism promotion campaigns", which promoted the province as a cool haven for summer, and as classic ice-snow destination during winter; it has since expanded its cultural and tourism offerings from seasonal popularity to year-round vibrancy and achieved remarkable results. In 2024, Heilongjiang welcomed a cumulative of 282 million tourist visits, a year-on-year increase of 29.1%; with its total tourism spending reaching 370.12 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 67.1%. International visitor arrivals surged to 1.2 million, a year-on-year increase of 95.4%, while inbound tourism spending reached 13.44 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 101.5%. These figures indicate strong and continuous momentum across both scale and quality in the cultural tourism market, demonstrating the dynamism of China's high-quality tourism development to the world.

Harnessing this forward drive, this edition of GTEF, as an influential annual global gathering for the culture and tourism sector, is structured around Heilongjiang's year-round, all-region tourism model and industrial innovation. The Forum features four key pillars: "Ice-Snow Economy & Industrial Innovation", "Cultural Empowerment & Brand Building", "Investment Leadership & Project Development", and "Cross-Border Collaboration & Cooperation Opportunities", with the goal of connecting Heilongjiang with high-quality resources and innovative impetus from across the globe. The agenda will include opening and closing ceremonies, keynote speeches, roundtable discussions, cultural tourism showcases, and a Heilongjiang Province Investment Promotion Session. These sessions are designed to establish a high-caliber international platform for domestic and international participants and enterprises, facilitate the business matching of premium projects, and promote the organic integration of the global tourism economy's innovation and industrial chains.

The Forum's dates also coincide with Heilongjiang's winter season "100-day tourism promotion campaign". Forum guests will be invited to tour Harbin's landmark attractions and development projects, gaining a firsthand look at the unique appeal of China's famous ice-and-snow tourism as well as the dynamic achievements of its cultural tourism sector.

About the Global Tourism Economy Forum

The Global Tourism Economy Forum (GTEF) is a world-class platform for exchange and cooperation dedicated to advancing the sustainable development of the global tourism industry. As a globally recognized annual flagship summit, it brings together high-level representatives including government officials, industry leaders, experts, and renowned entrepreneurs to discuss opportunities, challenges, and cutting-edge trends in the cultural and tourism sectors. The Forum helps global enterprises in tourism economy diversify their investment and cooperation channels by establishing cross-regional resource integration mechanisms to further promote high-quality development of the world tourism economy.

Since its inception in Macao SAR in 2012, the Forum has invited over 700 globally renowned speakers from 90 countries and regions, alongside more than 14,000 participants including heads of state, ministers, business leaders, and experts. With participation from over 1,400 prominent domestic and international media outlets, GTEF has reached a global audience of more than 1.63 billion people, generating accumulated media value exceeding $600 million. Over the past decade, 44 partner countries and 13 Chinese featured provinces and cities have leveraged the Forum's international platform to promote their cultural and tourism brands and share investment and cooperation opportunities, establishing GTEF as a vital bridge linking China with the world. The Forum's global impact, influence, and commercial value have been highly recognized by domestic and international government bodies and organizations. It was included as a key initiative in the State Council's "14th Five-Year Plan for Tourism Development," and UN Tourism explicitly pledged in 2018 to fully support GTEF in becoming the "Davos Forum of the Global Tourism Industry."

For more details and latest updates regarding the Forum, visit https://gte-forum.com/en/homepage/index.html as well as the official GTEF social media accounts.

SOURCE The Global Tourism Economy Forum