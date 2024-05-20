Global trading platform Webull expands to Malaysia

Webull Malaysia's technology-powered, all-in-one platform seeks to inspire greater participation from retail investors of all levels

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Securities (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (" Webull Malaysia "), announces the launch of the leading global trading platform, Webull, in Malaysia. Designed for investors of all levels, Webull Malaysia provides access to trade Bursa Securities and Bursa Derivatives alongside US-listed stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) via the Webull Malaysia app. In April, Webull Malaysia secured a Capital Markets Services License for Dealing in Securities (restricted to listed securities) and Dealing in Derivatives from the Securities Commission Malaysia.

Webull Malaysia's entry into the local market comes amid efforts by Bursa Malaysia to promote growth and participation from retail investors, especially the younger generation, in the local stock exchange. As of Q1 2024, local retail investor participation in the securities market stood at 22%, while participation in the derivatives market stood at 17% for FKLI and 25% for FCPO respectively[1].

Built on next-generation global infrastructure and proprietary technology from Webull, the Webull Malaysia trading platform offers an integrated suite of real-time quotes, market information, financial news, industry data, insights and analyst ratings, all from trusted sources in a single touchpoint, to help investors make informed decisions. In addition, Webull Malaysia also features a Shariah indicator to help investors identify the Shariah-compliance status of stocks before they engage in any transactions.

"We are excited to introduce Webull's technologically advanced digital investment platform to the growing investor community in Malaysia. Our expansion into the country brings equal opportunities for all investors, irrespective of their investment or trading experience. Making investing more inclusive and accessible to all, Webull Malaysia brings best-in-class tools and information to empower investors of all levels with knowledge and skills to help them make better investment decisions and achieve their investment goals," said Kenneth Chan, Chief Executive Officer, Webull Malaysia.

Recognising the importance of financial education and literacy as the cornerstone of responsible investing, and in line with its Learning, Sharing, Investing philosophy, investors on Webull Malaysia will also gain access to investment educational resources and tools via Webull Learn. Available on-demand, investors can access content such as explainers of investment terminology, best practices, and how-to guides. Investors who want to practise their trading skills and simulate their strategies can also utilise Paper Trading, an in-platform training simulator where investors can buy and sell without involving real money.

"Technology is the core of our business, and we are committed to synergising technology with finance to provide secure, reliable, and intelligent products and services within a seamless trade experience. Through advanced trading tools and services, best-in-class learning resources and shareable content on the Webull Malaysia platform, investors can grow in their investment journeys in a supportive environment. With these, we expect to reduce the barriers to invest faced by investors in Malaysia and aim to encourage people to build longer-term savings through investment opportunities," added Kenneth.

Webull Malaysia offers competitive brokerage fees for trades with no platform fees. To commemorate its launch, Webull Malaysia offers zero commission on tradeable Bursa-listed stocks, US-listed stocks, and ETFs on the Webull app for 180 days from opening a Webull Malaysia account. Investors can also stand to secure five Apple shares through Webull Malaysia's launch sign-up campaign.

The Webull Malaysia platform is a native-language app available in Bahasa Malaysia and English from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. The Webull Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida in the United States and backed by private equity investors located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Webull serves tens of millions of users from over 180 countries, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to financial markets worldwide. With low-cost trading on a wide range of assets, Webull is revolutionising the way individuals approach investing.

Webull Securities (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., a subsidiary of the Webull Group ("Webull"), holds a Capital Markets Services License for Dealing in Securities (restricted to listed securities) and Dealing in Derivatives from the Securities Commission Malaysia.

