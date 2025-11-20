BEIJING, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to chinatrucks.org, on November 12, 2025, at the FORLAND Global Partners Conference 2026, FORLAND officially launched its all-new L7 automatic truck. The new model is designed for global markets, combining advanced smart technologies with strong performance. It marks an important step in FORLAND's global strategy and shows the company's determination to bring China's high-end commercial vehicles to the world.

Meeting Global Logistics Needs with Smarter Solutions

FORLAND L7 Automatic Truck Debuts at Global Partners Conference 2026-2025

As the global logistics industry moves toward higher efficiency, intelligence, and sustainability, truck users now expect more than just transportation—they want smarter, more comfortable, and more reliable vehicles.

Drivers often face tough road conditions and long hours, while logistics companies demand lower fuel costs and easier maintenance. To address these needs, FORLAND developed the L7 automatic truck, based on millions of kilometers of real-world road data and in-depth research on driving habits across different regions. The L7 aims to make trucking easier, safer, and more efficient, helping global logistics companies achieve better performance and lower operating costs.

Power, Safety, and Comfort Upgraded in Every Way

The L7 automatic sets a new standard for light-duty trucks in overseas markets, with upgrades in design, power, safety, fuel economy, comfort, and reliability.

Its bold "Ding-shaped" front grille and black eagle-eye headlights give it a strong and modern look. Inside, a twin-screen dashboard and spacious cabin create a more comfortable and high-tech driving space.

Powered by a Cummins 3.8L 168hp engine paired with a ZF 6-speed AMT transmission, the L7 offers smooth, efficient performance under extreme conditions—from -40°C temperatures to 5,200-meter altitudes. The model has completed over one million kilometers of full-condition road testing, ensuring long-term reliability and lower maintenance downtime.

On the safety front, the L7 comes standard with AEBS automatic emergency braking, LDWS lane departure warning, ESC stability control, and EBS braking that meets EU standards. Its ADAS system integrates millimeter-wave radar and cameras to detect pedestrians and vehicles up to 150 meters away, with an optional 360° panoramic view system available.

With a reinforced chassis, upgraded rear axle torque (+17%), and wider 235 tires, the L7 delivers a maximum payload capacity of 7 tons. Dual driving modes, Economic and Power, optimize fuel efficiency and driving performance. Features such as an adjustable steering wheel, air-suspension seat, and powerful air-conditioning system make long hauls significantly more comfortable.

To ensure worry-free ownership, FORLAND backs the L7 with a 3-year / 150,000 km warranty, global smart diagnostic support, and an extensive parts supply network.

Strengthening China's Presence in the Global Market

The launch of the L7 automatic truck is more than just a new product—it represents FORLAND's progress toward high-end global development. It fills a key gap in the global light truck market for automatic transmission models and shows how Chinese brands are moving up the global value chain.

FORLAND has already built a strong presence in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The L7 is expected to consolidate its leadership in these regions and further extend its reach to Latin America and Eastern Europe, supported by its adaptability to high-altitude and low-temperature environments.

As chinatrucks.org reports, the L7's debut highlights FORLAND's ambition to redefine the global light truck segment through innovation, technology, and global collaboration. With this launch, FORLAND once again proves that "Made in China" means more than just products going abroad—it means staying strong and leading the way in the global commercial vehicle industry.

SOURCE chinatrucks.org