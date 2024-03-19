Global X ETFs Introduces Global X India Select Top 10 ETF （3184） and Pioneering Global X K-pop and Culture ETF (3158): Access High-Growth Markets and Unlock Unique Investment Opportunities

HONG KONG, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, a leading provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated launch of two ETFs on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) today. The Global X India Select Top 10 ETF (3184) and the Global X K-pop and Culture ETF (3158) （"two ETFs"） offer investors unique opportunities to capitalize on the growth and potential of these thriving markets.

The Global X India Select Top 10 ETF (3184) provides investors with exposure to the top 10 companies in the Indian market, allowing them to participate in India's economic growth and diversify their portfolios. With India's strong economic fundamentals and dynamic business environment, this ETF offers investors a strategic avenue to tap into the country's promising investment opportunities.

On the other hand, the Global X K-pop and Culture ETF (3158) caters to the growing popularity and global influence of the Korean entertainment industry. The ETF aims to track the performance of leading companies in the K-pop sector, including music production, entertainment agencies, and related industries. Investors can now gain exposure to this vibrant and culturally influential market through a single, convenient investment vehicle.

Wanyoun CHO, Chief Executive Officer of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited, said: "The launch of the Global X India Select Top 10 ETF (3184) and the Global X K-pop and Culture ETF (3158) demonstrates our commitment to providing innovative investment solutions that align with the evolving interests of investors. These ETFs offer investors targeted exposure to two dynamic markets, enabling them to participate in their growth stories and potentially enhance their investment returns."

Both ETFs are designed to provide investors with a comprehensive and efficient investment experience. By investing in the Global X India Select Top 10 ETF (3184), investors gain access to a diversified portfolio of India's leading companies across various sectors, including technology, finance, and consumer goods. Similarly, the Global X K-pop and Culture ETF (3158) offers exposure to the K-pop industry's prominent players, allowing investors to capitalize on the industry's expanding global reach.

About Mirae Asset Global Investments Group

Mirae Asset Global Investments Group (the "Group") is an asset management organization with over US$235 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023. The organization provides a diverse range of investment products including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"), and alternatives. Operating out of 25 offices worldwide, the group has a global team of more than 1000 employees, including more than 290 investment professionals [ Source: Mirae Asset, December, 2023.].

The Group's global ETF platform features a line-up of 575 ETFs that offer investors high-quality and cost-efficient exposure to newly emerging investment themes and disruptive technologies in the global markets. As of December 2023, the group's ETFs had combined assets under management of over US$ 109 billion and are listed in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and the United States [ Source: Mirae Asset, December 2023.].

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product line-up features 254 ETF strategies and over US$50 billion in assets under management. [ Source: Mirae Asset, December, 2023.] While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income, and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, has a presence in 19 Global markets and the group's managed assets worldwide exceed US$535bn Total AUM. [ Source: Mirae Asset, September, 2023.]

Important Information

Global X India Select Top 10 ETF

Investors should not base investment decisions on this website alone. Please refer to the Prospectus for details including product features and the risk factors. Investment involves risks. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. There is no guarantee of the repayment of the principal. Investors should note:

Global X India Select Top 10 ETF (the "Fund") seeks to provide investment results that, before deduction of fees and expenses, closely correspond to the performance of the Mirae Asset India Select Top 10 Index (the "Underlying Index").

The Underlying Index is a new index. The Underlying Index has minimal operating history by which investors can evaluate its previous performance. There can be no assurance as to the performance of the Underlying Index. The Fund may be riskier than other exchange traded funds tracking more established indices with longer operating history. The Underlying Index is an equal weighted index whereby the Underlying Index constituents will have the same weighting at each rebalancing (but not between each rebalancing) regardless of its size or market capitalisation based on the methodology of the Underlying Index.

The Fund is a FPI registered with the SEBI. The applicable laws, rules and guidelines on FPI impose limits on the ability of FPI to acquire shares in certain Indian issuers from time to time and are subject to change. This may also adversely affect the performance of the Fund. The FPI status of the Fund may be revoked by the SEBI under certain circumstances. In the event the Fund's registration as a FPI is cancelled, revoked, terminated or not renewed, this would adversely impact the ability of the Fund to make further investments, or to hold and dispose of existing investment in Indian securities. The Fund may be required to liquidate all holdings in Indian securities acquired by the Fund as a FPI. Such liquidation may have to be undertaken at a substantial discount and the Fund may suffer significant/substantial losses.

The Fund's investments are concentrated in securities in India . The Fund's value may be more volatile than that of a fund with a more diverse portfolio. The value of the Fund may be more susceptible to adverse economic, political, policy, foreign exchange, liquidity, tax, legal or regulatory event affecting the Indian market.

. The Fund's value may be more volatile than that of a fund with a more diverse portfolio. The value of the Fund may be more susceptible to adverse economic, political, policy, foreign exchange, liquidity, tax, legal or regulatory event affecting the Indian market. The Fund's investments are concentrated in companies in various sectors and themes including communication services, information technology, financials, health care, consumer staples and consumer discretionary, industrials and energy. Fluctuations in the business for companies in these sectors or themes will have an adverse impact on the Net Asset Value of the Fund.

The number of constituents of the Underlying Index is fixed at 10. The Fund by tracking the Underlying Index may have a more concentrated investment portfolio than it would have held if tracking an index with a higher number of constituents, leading to higher risks of volatility.

High market volatility and potential settlement difficulties in the equity market in India may result in significant fluctuations in the prices of the securities traded on such market and thereby may adversely affect the value of the Fund. The BSE has the right to suspend trading in any security traded thereon. The Indian government or the regulators in India may also implement policies that may affect the Indian financial markets. There may also be difficulty in obtaining information on Indian companies as disclosure and regulatory standards in India are less stringent than those of developed countries.

may result in significant fluctuations in the prices of the securities traded on such market and thereby may adversely affect the value of the Fund. The BSE has the right to suspend trading in any security traded thereon. The Indian government or the regulators in may also implement policies that may affect the Indian financial markets. There may also be difficulty in obtaining information on Indian companies as disclosure and regulatory standards in are less stringent than those of developed countries. The taxation of income and capital gains in India is subject to the fiscal law of India . The tax rate in respect of capital gains derived by a FPI on transfer of securities will vary depending upon various factors. Any increased tax liabilities on the Fund may adversely affect the Net Asset Value of the Fund. Any shortfall between the provision and the actual tax liabilities, which will be debited from the assets of the Fund, will adversely affect its Net Asset Value. For details, please refer to the section headed "Taxation in India " in the Prospectus.

is subject to the fiscal law of . The tax rate in respect of capital gains derived by a FPI on transfer of securities will vary depending upon various factors. Any increased tax liabilities on the Fund may adversely affect the Net Asset Value of the Fund. Any shortfall between the provision and the actual tax liabilities, which will be debited from the assets of the Fund, will adversely affect its Net Asset Value. For details, please refer to the section headed "Taxation in " in the Prospectus. Underlying investments of the Fund may be denominated in currencies other than the base currency of the Fund. In addition, the base currency of the Fund is USD but the trading currency of the Fund is in HKD. The Net Asset Value of the Fund and its performance may be affected unfavourably by fluctuations in the exchange rates between these currencies and the base currency and by changes in exchange rate controls.

As part of the securities lending transactions, there is a risk of shortfall of collateral value due to inaccurate pricing of the securities lent or change of value of securities lent. This may cause significant losses to the Fund. The borrower may fail to return the securities in a timely manner or at all. The Fund may as a result suffer from a loss or delay when recovering the securities lent out. This may restrict the Fund's ability in meeting delivery or payment obligations from redemption requests.

The trading price of the Units on the SEHK is driven by market factors such as the demand and supply of the Units. Therefore, the Units may trade at a substantial premium or discount to the Fund's Net Asset Value.

Payments of distributions out of capital and/or effectively out of capital amounts to a return or withdrawal of part of an investor's original investment or from any capital gains attributable to that original investment. Any such distributions involving payment of dividends out of capital or effectively out of capital of the Fund may result in an immediate reduction in the Net Asset Value per Unit of the Fund and will reduce the capital available for future investment.

Global X K-pop and Culture ETF

Investors should not base investment decisions on this website alone. Please refer to the Prospectus for details including product features and the risk factors. Investment involves risks. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. There is no guarantee of the repayment of the principal. Investors should note:

The investment objective of Global X K-pop and Culture ETF (the "Fund") is to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, closely correspond to the performance of the Solactive K-pop and Culture Index (the "Index").

The Index is a new index. The Index has minimal operating history by which investors can evaluate its previous performance. There can be no assurance as to the performance of the Index. The Fund may be riskier than other exchange traded funds tracking more established indices with longer operating history.

The Fund is subject to concentration risk as a result of tracking the performance of a single geographical region or country ( South Korea ). The Fund may likely be more volatile than a broad-based fund, such as a global equity fund, as it is more susceptible to fluctuations in value of the Index resulting from adverse conditions in South Korea . The value of the Fund may be more susceptible to adverse economic, political, policy, foreign exchange, liquidity, tax, legal or regulatory event affecting the South Korean market.

). The Fund may likely be more volatile than a broad-based fund, such as a global equity fund, as it is more susceptible to fluctuations in value of the Index resulting from adverse conditions in . The value of the Fund may be more susceptible to adverse economic, political, policy, foreign exchange, liquidity, tax, legal or regulatory event affecting the South Korean market. The Fund's investments are concentrated in companies in various industries and sectors including entertainment, communication services, internet, gaming, consumer staples, consumer discretionary as well as food. The business performance of these industries or sectors are subject to a wide range of risks. Fluctuations in the business for companies in these industries or sectors will have an adverse impact on the Net Asset Value of the Fund.

The Fund may invest in small and/or mid-capitalisation companies. The stock of small-capitalisation and mid-capitalisation companies may have lower liquidity and their prices are more volatile to adverse economic developments than those of larger capitalisation companies in general.

Underlying investments of the Fund may be denominated in currencies other than the base currency of the Fund. In addition, the base currency of the Fund is KRW but the trading currency of the Fund is in HKD. The Net Asset Value of the Fund and its performance may be affected unfavourably by fluctuations in the exchange rates between these currencies and the base currency and by changes in exchange rate controls.

The borrower may fail to return the securities in a timely manner or at all. The Fund may as a result suffer from a loss or delay when recovering the securities lent out. This may restrict the Fund's ability in meeting delivery or payment obligations from redemption requests. As part of the securities lending transactions, there is a risk of shortfall of collateral value due to inaccurate pricing of the securities lent or change of value of securities lent. This may cause significant losses to the Fund.

The trading price of the Shares on the SEHK is driven by market factors such as the demand and supply of the Shares. Therefore, the Shares may trade at a substantial premium or discount to the Fund's Net Asset Value.

Payments of distributions out of capital or effectively out of capital amounts to a return or withdrawal of part of an investor's original investment or from any capital gains attributable to that original investment. Any such distributions may result in an immediate reduction in the Net Asset Value per Share of the Fund and will reduce the capital available for future investment.

