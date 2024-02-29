Global X ETFs Launches First Covered Call ETFs in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, a leading provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), is excited to announce the launch of two innovative ETFs, the Global X HSI Components Covered Call Active ETF (3419) and the Global X HSCEI Components Covered Call Active ETF (3416)("The ETFs"). These ETFs mark the first covered call ETFs referencing to the Hang Seng Index (HSI) and Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (HSCEI) in the world, and they are the first two covered call ETFs listed in Hong Kong.

The listing ceremony of the Global X HSI Components Covered Call Active ETF (3419) and the Global X HSCEI Components Covered Call Active ETF (3416) on HKEX(Feb 29, 2024), Wanyoun Cho (left), Dennis Fok(right).

Designed for investors referencing to the renowned HSI and HSCEI indices while employing a covered call strategy, the ETFs are income generating strategies. The covered call strategy involves writing call options on a portion of the underlying index constituents, potentially generating additional income for investors from the option premiums received in addition to the dividends accrued from underlying securities.

Wanyoun CHO, Chief Executive Officer of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited , said: " Covered Call strategy provides a relatively stable income for investors, especially during rangebound scenarios. Global X ETFs is proud to pioneer the first covered call ETFs in Hong Kong, offering investors a unique opportunity to increase income potential and enhance downside protection.* "

The Global X HSI Components Covered Call Active ETF (3419) and the Global X HSCEI Components Covered Call Active ETF (3416) aim for monthly distribution (Monthly distribution is not guaranteed and maybe paid out of capital#) and offer investors an innovative investment approach that combines broad market exposure with an income-generation strategy, which provides a compelling investment solution in today's market environment.

* While covered call writing limits upside potential to some extent, it provides a relatively stable income for investors especially during rangebound scenarios.

#Positive distribution does not mean positive return. Payments of distributions out of capital or effectively out of capital amounts to a return or withdrawal of part of an investor's original investment or from any capital gains attributable to that original investment. Any such distributions may result in an immediate reduction in the Net Asset Value per Share of the Fund and will reduce the capital available for future investment.

For more information, including the fund's prospectus, please visit https://www.globalxetfs.com.hk/campaign/covered-call-etf/

About Mirae Asset Global Investments Group

Mirae Asset Global Investments Group (the "Group") is an asset management organization with over US$235 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023. The organization provides a diverse range of investment products including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"), and alternatives. Operating out of 25 offices worldwide, the group has a global team of more than 1000 employees, including more than 290 investment professionals [ Source: Mirae Asset, December, 2023.].

The Group's global ETF platform features a line-up of 575 ETFs that offer investors high-quality and cost-efficient exposure to newly emerging investment themes and disruptive technologies in the global markets. As of December 2023, the group's ETFs had combined assets under management of over US$ 109 billion and are listed in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Hong Kong (China), India, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and the United States [ Source: Mirae Asset, December 2023.].

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product line-up features 254 ETF strategies and over US$50 billion in assets under management. [ Source: Mirae Asset, December, 2023.] While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income, and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, has a presence in 19 Global markets and the group's managed assets worldwide exceed US$535bn Total AUM. [ Source: Mirae Asset, September, 2023.]

Mirae Asset Global Investments Hong Kong: https://www.am.miraeasset.com.hk/

Global X ETFs Hong Kong: www.globalxetfs.com.hk

Important Information

Investors should not base investment decisions on this website alone. Please refer to the Prospectus for details including product features and the risk factors. Investment involves risks. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. There is no guarantee of the repayment of the principal. Investors should note:

Global X HSI Components Covered Call Active ETF/Global X HSCEI Components Covered Call Active ETF (the "Funds") aims to generate income by primarily investing in constituent equity securities in the Hang Seng Index/Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (the "Reference Index") and selling (i.e. "writing") call options on the Reference Indexes respectively to receive payments of money from the purchaser of call options (i.e. "premium").

The objective of adopting a covered call strategy is to generate income and reduce potential loss against the downward market. Each time the Fund writes a Reference Index Call Option, the Fund receives a premium. If the value of the securities relating to the Reference Index held by the Fund declines, the premium that the Fund received for writing the Reference Index Call Option may reduce such loss to some extent. However, the downside of adopting a covered call strategy is that the Fund's opportunity to profit from an increase in the level of the Reference Index is limited to the strike price of the Reference Index Call Options written, plus the premium received.

The Fund is an ETF which adopts a covered call strategy by (i) investing in constituent equity securities in the Reference Index and the Reference Index ETF and long positions of Reference Index Futures, and (ii) writing call options on the Reference Index. The Fund is one of the first covered call ETFs in Hong Kong . Such novelty makes the Fund riskier than traditional ETFs investing in equity securities.

. Such novelty makes the Fund riskier than traditional ETFs investing in equity securities. The Fund employs an actively managed investment strategy. In addition to seeking to obtain exposure to the constituent equity securities in the Reference Index in substantially the same weightings as these securities have in the Reference Index through investing directly in constituent equity securities of the Reference Index and Reference Index ETF and long positions of Reference Index Futures, the Fund also writes call options on the Reference Index. The Fund may fail to meet its objective as a result of the implementation of investment process which may cause the Fund to underperform as compared to direct investments in the constituent equity securities of the Reference Index.

The market value of an Reference Index Call Option may be affected by an array of factors including but not limited to supply and demand, interest rates, the current market price of the Reference Index in relation to the strike price of the Reference Index Call Options, the actual or perceived volatility of the Reference Index and the time remaining until the expiration date. The Fund's ability to utilise Reference Index Call Options successfully will depend on the ability of the Manager to correctly predict future price fluctuations, which cannot be assured and are subject to market behaviour or unexpected events.

If a Reference Index Call Option expires and if there is a decline in the market value of the Reference Index during the option period, the premiums received by the Fund from writing the Reference Index Call Options may not be sufficient to offset the loss realised.

The Fund may write Reference Index Call Options over an exchange or in the OTC market. The Reference Index Call Options in the OTC markets may not be as liquid as exchange-listed options. There may be a limited number of counterparties which are willing to enter into Reference Index Call Options as purchasers or the Fund may find the terms of such counterparties to be less favorable than the terms available for listed options. Moreover, the SEHK may suspend the trading of options in volatile markets. If trading is suspended, the Fund may not be able to write Reference Index Call Options at times that may be desirable or advantageous to do so.

The use of futures contracts involves risks that are potentially greater than the risks of investing directly in securities and other more traditional assets. The risks include but not limited to market risk, volatility risk, leverage risk and negative roll yields and "contango" risk.

Investing in Reference Index Futures and writing Reference Index Call Options generally involve the posting of margin. Additional funds may need to be posted as margin to meet margin calls based upon daily marking to market of the Reference Index Futures and the Reference Index Call Options. Increases in the amount of margin or similar payments may result in the need for the Fund to liquidate its investments at unfavourable prices in order to meet margin calls. If the Fund is unable to meet its investment objective as a result of margin requirements imposed by the HKFE, the Fund may experience significant losses.

Reference Index Futures and Reference Index Call Options are registered, cleared and guaranteed by the HKFE Clearing Corporation. In the event of the bankruptcy of the clearing house, the Fund could be exposed to a risk of loss with respect to its assets that are posted as margin.

To the extent that the constituent securities of the Hang Seng Index are concentrated in Hong Kong listed securities of a particular sector or market, the investments of the Fund may be similarly concentrated. The value of the Fund may be more volatile than that of a fund having a more diverse portfolio of investments. The value of the Fund may be more susceptible to adverse conditions in such particular market/sector.

listed securities of a particular sector or market, the investments of the Fund may be similarly concentrated. The value of the Fund may be more volatile than that of a fund having a more diverse portfolio of investments. The value of the Fund may be more susceptible to adverse conditions in such particular market/sector. Global X HSCEI Components Covered Call Active ETF is subject to concentration risk as a result of tracking the performance of a single geographical region or country (Mainland China). Global X HSCEI Components Covered Call Active ETF may likely be more volatile than a broad-based fund, such as a global equity fund, as it is more susceptible to fluctuations resulting from adverse conditions in Mainland China. In addition, to the extent that the constituent securities of Hang Seng China Enterprises Index are concentrated in Hong Kong listed Mainland securities of a particular sector or market, the investments of Global X HSCEI Components Covered Call Active ETF may be similarly concentrated. For Global X HSI Components Covered Call Active ETF, to the extent that the constituent securities of Hang Seng Index are concentrated in Hong Kong listed securities of a particular sector or market, the investments of Global X HSI Components Covered Call Active ETF may be similarly concentrated. The value of the Fund may be more volatile than that of a fund having a more diverse portfolio of investments. The value of the Fund may be more susceptible to adverse conditions in such particular market/sector.

listed Mainland securities of a particular sector or market, the investments of Global X HSCEI Components Covered Call Active ETF may be similarly concentrated. For Global X HSI Components Covered Call Active ETF, to the extent that the constituent securities of Hang Seng Index are concentrated in listed securities of a particular sector or market, the investments of Global X HSI Components Covered Call Active ETF may be similarly concentrated. The value of the Fund may be more volatile than that of a fund having a more diverse portfolio of investments. The value of the Fund may be more susceptible to adverse conditions in such particular market/sector. The borrower may fail to return the securities in a timely manner or at all. The Fund may as a result suffer from a loss or delay when recovering the securities lent out. This may restrict the Fund's ability in meeting delivery or payment obligations from redemption requests. As part of the securities lending transactions, there is a risk of shortfall of collateral value due to inaccurate pricing of the securities lent or change of value of securities lent. This may cause significant losses to the Fund.

The base currency of the Fund is HKD but the class currencies of the Shares are in HKD, RMB and USD. The Net Asset Value of the Fund and its performance may be affected unfavourably by fluctuations in the exchange rates between these currencies and the base currency and by changes in exchange rate controls.

Payments of distributions out of capital or effectively out of capital amounts to a return or withdrawal of part of an investor's original investment or from any capital gains attributable to that original investment. Any such distributions may result in an immediate reduction in the Net Asset Value per Share of the Fund and will reduce the capital available for future investment.

The trading price of the Fund unit (the "Unit") on the SEHK is driven by market factors such as demand and supply of the Unit. Therefore, the Units may trade at a substantial premium or discount to the Fund's net asset value.

Disclaimer

This document is for Hong Kong investors only. This document is provided for information and illustrative purposes and is intended for your use only. It is not a solicitation, offer or recommendation to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. The information contained in this document has been provided as a general market commentary only and does not constitute any form of regulated financial advice, legal, tax or other regulated services.

Certain of the statements contained in this document are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements. Views, opinions and estimates may change without notice and are based on a number of assumptions which may or may not eventuate or prove to be accurate. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements.

Investment involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. It cannot be guaranteed that the performance of the Funds will generate a return and there may be circumstances where no return is generated or the amount invested is lost. It may not be suitable for persons unfamiliar with the underlying securities or who are unwilling or unable to bear the risk of loss and ownership of such investment. Before making any investment decision, investors should read the Prospectus for details and the risk factors. Investors should ensure they fully understand the risks associated with the Funds and should also consider their own investment objective and risk tolerance level. Investors are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment.

Information and opinions presented in this document have been obtained or derived from sources which in the opinion of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited ("MAGIHK") are reliable, but we make no representation as to their accuracy or completeness. We accept no liability for a loss arising from the use of this document.

Products, services and information may not be available in your jurisdiction and may be offered by affiliates, subsidiaries and/or distributors of MAGIHK as stipulated by local laws and regulations. This document is not directed to any person in any jurisdiction where the availability of this document is prohibited. Persons in respect of whom such prohibitions apply or persons other than those specified above must not access this document. It is your responsibility to be aware of and to observe all applicable laws and regulations of any relevant jurisdiction. Please consult with your professional adviser for further information on the availability of products and services within your jurisdiction.

This document is issued by MAGIHK (Licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission for Types 1, 4 and 9 regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance). This document has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission or the applicable regulator in the jurisdiction in which this article is posted and no part of this publication may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of MAGIHK.

Copyright © 2024 Mirae Asset Global Investments. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited