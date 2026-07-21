NANJING, China, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from InJiangsu.

More than 500 international students, scholars, entrepreneurs, and cultural envoys from 57 countries gathered today at Nanjing University's Enling Theater for the inaugural "2026 Dialogue with the Future for Global Youth from Sister-cities." Under the theme "Sci-Cultural Synergy for a Shared Sustainable Future," the event turned Nanjing into a vibrant crossroads of ideas, bridging continents through the power of youth-led conversation.

Global Youth from Sister Cities Unite in Nanjing to Shape a Sustainable Future

Leveraging Jiangsu Province's vast network of 376 international sister-city partnerships, the forum offered a rare platform where academic rigor meets grassroots innovation. The message was clear: global challenges demand borderless solutions, and young people are ready to deliver them.

The morning session culminated in a stirring moment as Chinese and international youth delegates jointly released the Sister-City Youth Initiative, a public commitment to tackle climate, equity, and cultural divides with openness and action. "This is not a declaration of intent—it is a handshake across time zones," said one signatory.

Four distinctive voices then took the stage in the "Youth Dialogue" segment, each offering a unique lens on sustainability. Shen Zhijun, director of Nanjing's renowned Hongshan Forest Zoo, shared how urban wildlife corridors and community engagement have transformed animal conservation into a citywide movement. A Malaysian lecturer at Nanjing University's Business School, moved the audience with stories of cross‑cultural classrooms—where empathy, not curriculum, becomes the true bridge. Architect and heritage specialist Zhao Xiaoxin brought his fieldwork to life, revealing how ancient craft techniques can power modern rural revitalization. And from Russia, Nanjing Normal University student Lisa spoke with raw sincerity about her volunteer journeys across three continents—showing that growth happens when we step into others' shoes.

As dusk fell over the Xianlin Campus, the dialogue had already sparked something larger: a growing alliance of young changemakers determined to turn shared values into shared futures. Organizers confirmed that the initiative will roll out year‑round virtual exchanges and incubation grants, ensuring that today's conversations become tomorrow's collaborations.

In a world often divided by differences, Nanjing proved that sister cities are more than diplomatic ties—they are living bonds of trust, learning, and hope. And for the youth who filled Enling Theater, the future is not a distant horizon. It is a story they are writing—together.

SOURCE InJiangsu