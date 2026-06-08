Glodon Highlights Global Collaboration at 2026 Digital Engineering Summit

SHENZHEN, China, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Digital Engineering Summit, an annual flagship event for digital and intelligent transformation of the construction industry, was held in Shenzhen from May 29 to 31. Under the theme "Embrace the Future: Co-Charting a New Blueprint for Industrial AI × BIM 2.0 in the Architecture, Engineering and Construction Industry," the Summit explored practical pathways to improve efficiency, quality and value across the construction lifecycle.

The Summit brought together nearly 3,000 industry leaders, policymakers, academics, business executives and technology experts from China, the United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand, Finland, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and other countries and regions, reflecting its growing role as an international platform for industry exchange.

On May 29, the International Forum on the High-Quality Development of Chinese Enterprises Going Global brought together Chinese construction enterprises to exchange insights and explore sustainable pathways for international growth. Covering policy guidance, technology enablement, localized services and ecosystem collaboration, the forum highlighted digitalization as a key engine for deepening presence in Southeast Asia and expanding into global markets.

On May 30, the inaugural Global Smart Construction Forum convened representatives from international organizations, professional bodies, universities and industry associations under the theme "How AI and BIM Can Create Real Value for the Construction Industry." Discussions spanned digital transformation, future skills, responsible innovation, sustainability and cross-market collaboration.

During the Summit, Glodon signed Memorandum of understanding with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and the Construction Industry Authority of the Philippines, further deepening cooperation in digital construction, AI and BIM applications, and professional capability building.

The Summit also highlighted the role of China's Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR as a bridge for international industry collaboration. Glodon deepened partnerships with enterprises and organizations in two regions, including the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, The Hong Kong Federation of Electrical and Mechanical Contractors Limited, Macau Construction Association, The Macau Institution of Engineers and Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited, across AI research, digital twins, BIM adoption, green construction and talent development.

International participants also joined site visits in Shenzhen and Hong Kong, gaining first-hand insights into digital construction practices across municipal engineering, smart construction management, low-carbon facilities and public housing projects.

Looking ahead, Glodon will continue working with global partners through an open digital ecosystem to advance scalable DATA+AI and AI×BIM 2.0 applications for a smarter, greener and more connected construction industry.

SOURCE Glodon