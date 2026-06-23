GMA Capital Partners and ACMF Group Establish Strategic Collaboration to Support Up to THB 7 Billion in Financing for Thai Public Companies

SINGAPORE and BANGKOK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GMA Capital Partners Pte. Ltd. and ACMF Group today announced a strategic collaboration to facilitate up to THB 7 billion in capital solutions for publicly listed companies and major shareholders in Thailand.

Through this collaboration, the parties will work together to identify and develop financing opportunities involving companies listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), as well as other exchanges across the Asia-Pacific region, and principal shareholders seeking liquidity solutions secured by listed equity positions. The initiative is intended to broaden access to international capital for Thai public companies while supporting strategic growth initiatives and shareholder liquidity requirements.

GMA Capital Partners is a Singapore-based investment firm focused on long-term principal investments and structured capital solutions across real-economy sectors, including infrastructure, maritime logistics, renewable energy, and strategic industrial markets. The firm works with corporate partners and institutional counterparties to deploy capital in transactions involving listed equities and other financial assets across international markets.

ACMF Group maintains an established presence in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, China and Switzerland as a leading private fundraising consultancy; and brings extensive regional market expertise, corporate relationships, and origination capabilities within Thailand. Through the collaboration, ACMF Group supports transaction development and coordination within the local market.

The collaboration will focus on financing structures designed to provide liquidity to shareholders and companies without requiring the sale of strategic shareholdings. These transactions may include facilities secured by exchange-listed equities as well as other structured capital solutions tailored to the needs of publicly traded companies, with the parties targeting an aggregate financing capacity of up to THB 7 billion across the pipeline.

Chasen Nevett of GMA Capital Partners noted that Thailand represents an important capital market within Southeast Asia, with a significant number of founder-led and family-controlled listed companies seeking flexible capital solutions. He stated that the collaboration with ACMF Group provides an effective platform to originate opportunities in Thailand while maintaining international execution capabilities, and that the firms have structured the program to support up to THB 7 billion in financing over its initial phase.

Suvicha Nalita, Senior Managing Partner of ACMF Holdings (Thailand) Co., Ltd. commented that the partnership reflects ACMF Group's focus on connecting regional corporate clients with international sources of capital. He added that the collaboration with GMA Capital Partners will enable Thai listed companies and their shareholders to access financing solutions that are increasingly utilized in global capital markets.

Both firms expect the collaboration to facilitate the development of a pipeline of potential transactions involving listed companies and major shareholders across a range of sectors represented on the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

About GMA Capital Partners

GMA Capital Partners Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-based investment firm focused on long-term principal investments and structured capital solutions across real-economy sectors, including infrastructure, maritime logistics, renewable energy, and strategic industrial markets. The firm works with corporate partners and institutional counterparties to deploy capital in opportunities involving financial assets and cross-border investment platforms.

About ACMF Group

ACMF Group is a regional private fundraising consultancy and investment platform focused on capital markets, corporate finance, and strategic transactions across several territories. The firm works with listed companies, corporate shareholders, and institutional investors to facilitate financing solutions and cross-border investment opportunities.

SOURCE GMA Capital Partners