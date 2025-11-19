GMI Cloud Launches Next-Generation AI Factory in Taiwan

Featuring a Large-Scale Supercomputer Powered by 7,000 NVIDIA GPUs

TAIPEI, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GMI Cloud announced a new partnership with NVIDIA to build a next-generation AI Factory in Taiwan, backed by a US$500 million investment. Positioned as a key node in NVIDIA's global AI Factory strategy, the facility will serve as a major infrastructure hub supporting the next wave of AI development across Asia.

The AI Factory provides enterprises with a high-performance environment for large-scale AI model training and inference. Designed to leverage advanced U.S. technologies while enabling nations to maintain data and compute sovereignty, the facility represents a new architectural model for large-scale AI deployment.

At its core, the AI Factory is powered by a supercomputer comprising 7,000 NVIDIA GPUs across 96 high-density racks, delivering up to 2 million tokens per second. The system supports a wide range of workloads, including large-scale inference, fine-tuning, and multimodal AI processing.

Several partners have also announced use cases built on the AI Factory:

Trend Micro : Cybersecurity enhancement through digital-twin simulations

Cybersecurity enhancement through digital-twin simulations WiAdvance : AI-driven smart manufacturing and computer vision

AI-driven smart manufacturing and computer vision CSI : Integrated ICT services spanning 5G, AIoT, and data-center operations

Integrated ICT services spanning 5G, AIoT, and data-center operations VAST Data : Next-generation data platform for large GPU clusters

GMI Cloud stated that this AI Factory marks a pivotal turning point for the region, accelerating AI adoption in Asia from experimental pilots to full-scale, production-level deployment.

SOURCE GMI Cloud