GoGoX sets new standards with 30-second order-matching guarantee

HONG KONG, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoGoX, formerly known as GoGoVan, is a leading logistics technology solution platform, has taken efficiency to the next level with its bold "30-second order-matching guarantee." First introduced in August, this initiative has now been expanded to cover most districts and comes with exciting promotions just in time for the holiday season.

"Our 30-second order matching guarantee reflects GoGoX's commitment to providing unparalleled speed and reliability in logistics," said Ming Tse, Director of Platform at GoGoX. "This campaign is a testament to how technology and customer-centric design can drive innovation. By empowering businesses and individuals with faster and more cost-effective delivery options, we're redefining the standards for modern logistics."

Redefining logistics efficiency

GoGoX's innovative guarantee ensures unmatched speed, with 87% of orders matched in under 30 seconds and an average matching time of just 13 seconds. The fastest record was a mere one second.

In the second wave of the fast-match guarantee, GoGoX has expanded its service further to 20 districts across Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, and the New Territories, enabling more users to experience GoGoX delivery services with peace of mind. If an order is not matched within 30 seconds, the customer will receive up to HK$15 in credit for their next booking.

Holiday Season Benefits

As the holiday season approaches, GoGoX also introduces many exclusive promotions to make logistics more affordable.

HK$30 Coupons : All customers, whether new or returning, will receive a HK$30 coupon for trying the 30-second guarantee in December.

: All customers, whether new or returning, will receive a coupon for trying the 30-second guarantee in December. Festive Roadshows: Visit GoGoX roadshows at Mongkok (opposite The Langham) on 22 Dec and Tsuen Wan (The Mills) on 25 Dec for fun activities, exciting games, and giveaways.

Looking ahead

As GoGoX continues to redefine the logistics landscape, the launch of the "30-Second Guarantee" campaign exemplifies how a logistics technology company embeds innovation at its core. This initiative sets the tone for creating customer-centric marketing campaigns that seamlessly combine cutting-edge technology with care, warmth, and user-friendly solutions. This campaign is just the beginning, signaling GoGoX's ongoing commitment to launching more innovative initiatives that redefine the customer experience and shape the future of logistics.

For more details, visit GoGoX's official blog

About GoGoX:

Founded in 2013, GoGoX is a major logistics technology company in Asia, and has since expanded its footprint across more than 370 cities with a network of more than 7 million registered drivers in six Asian regions (Singapore, Vietnam, India, South Korea, Mainland China, and Hong Kong). The company offers extensive logistics services through innovative technology, from customised logistics solutions to instant deliveries and value-added services such as fuel card and insurance. GoGoX (2246.HK) is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

For more information, please refer to: https://www.gogox.com/index/

SOURCE GOGOX; GoGoVan