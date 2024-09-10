Good Media: "Sky City, Endless Possibilities" - Shenzhen's Autumn Tourism Plan Released

A spectacular drone show for 7 consecutive days during the National Day holiday, inviting global tourists

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 7, the global launch of Shenzhen's autumn tourism plan, titled "Sky City, Endless Possibilities," was held at the Sky Museum in Shenzhen. The plan introduces the "1+7+N" concept, featuring one grand drone show to kick off the National Day celebrations, 7 days of drone performances across the city, and the distribution of 10,000 low-altitude flight experience vouchers. These exciting events will be accompanied by over 300 highlight cultural and tourism activities throughout the season, showcasing Shenzhen's unique blend of culture, tourism, and technology.

The global launch of "Sky City, Endless Possibilities" in Shenzhen

Shenzhen's low-altitude economy benefits from its strong industrial foundation, favorable policies, and advantageous airspace, positioning itself to become the world's leading low-altitude economy city. By integrating culture, tourism, technology, and low-altitude experiences, Shenzhen aims to create a series of standout tourism products that offer fresh, distinctive experiences.

As part of the celebrations, Shenzhen will host the "Stars Illuminate the Roc City" drone show to open the National Day festivities. For 7 consecutive days, five locations across the city will feature coordinated drone displays. A total of 10,000 drones will perform daily for residents and visitors alike. Additionally, Shenzhen has invited creators worldwide to contribute to the drone performances, offering a collaborative showcase of "100 Possibilities of Shenzhen" that will dazzle the audience with a fusion of visual and technological innovation.

In addition to the spectacular drone show, Shenzhen will offer 10,000 low-altitude flight experience vouchers around the National Day holiday. This will allow visitors to experience a uniquely Shenzhen mode of transportation and see the city from a new aerial perspective.

Moreover, Shenzhen has prepared 10,000 discounted tickets to various tourist attractions and will host nearly 300 themed sub-events under the "Sky City, Endless Possibilities" banner. These activities, running throughout the autumn, will include cultural tourism, fashion exhibitions, artistic performances, and sporting events.

Furthermore, Xiaomeisha Sea World is set to open during the National Day holiday, while the China Merchants "Blue Dream Melody" cruise will make its autumn debut in Shenzhen. The China Merchants-Yidun "China Exploration Tour" inbound cruise route is also about to set sail. These events, covering sea, land, and air, will provide tourists with diverse choices and a comprehensive tourism experience.

