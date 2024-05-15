Goodnotes launches new features for Apple Pencil Pro, including Palette and Dynamic Ink

With Palette users can stay in the flow as they think and create by accessing essential tools and commands with a simple squeeze of the Apple Pencil Pro

Dynamic Ink for Fountain Pen adjusts ink flow based on Apple Pencil Pro rotation for more personalized expression in digital writing

LONDON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodnotes , the beloved AI note-taking app and Apple's 2022 iPad App of the Year, today unveiled two new features, Palette and Dynamic Ink, that unlock the power of Apple Pencil Pro's new interactions. The updates take Goodnotes' best-in-class Apple Pencil support to the next level, making writing and creating more seamless than ever before.

Palette

Quickly switch tools with Palette Rotate to adjust ink flow with Dynamic Ink

Users can simply squeeze their Apple Pencil Pro to bring up the Palette in Goodnotes right at the tip of their Pencil, enabling them to quickly switch between essential tools, access common commands such as undo, and modify ink stroke thickness and color.

With these frequently used functions just a little squeeze away, users can stay focused and in the flow as they think and create. Switch between highlighting text and writing in the margins when marking up a PDF, or jump from drawing a mind map to using the lasso tool to reorganize it—the new Palette makes it all effortless.

Dynamic Ink for Fountain Pen

The Fountain Pen in Goodnotes will now feel even more like the real thing, with its ink flow responding dynamically to the rotation of Apple Pencil Pro, in addition to the Fountain Pen's existing responsiveness to pressure sensitivity.

As users write fluidly, their stroke varies with calligraphic flourishes just as a fountain pen should, bringing even more personal expression to their digital writing. Or, users can roll the barrel of Apple Pencil Pro for precision control of stroke thickness, with a stroke preview visible on hover.

"We're always pursuing better ways to make thinking, writing, and creating in Goodnotes simply flow—and the new interactions of Apple Pencil Pro take that to the next level," said Steven Chan, founder and CEO of Goodnotes. "Apple Pencil and Goodnotes have always been perfect companions, and we can't wait to share even more features in the near future that make capturing and expressing your ideas easier than ever."

The new Palette and Dynamic Ink for Fountain Pen features are available today for all Goodnotes users on iPadOS 17.5 using Apple Pencil Pro and a compatible iPad.

About Goodnotes

Goodnotes is the leading AI digital paper used by millions of users worldwide. Launched in 2011, Goodnotes started as an improvement to physical paper notes—introducing the ability to take handwritten digital notes, search handwritten text, and organize everything into a digital library. Today, Goodnotes is pioneering generative AI for digital handwriting in the productivity space. Goodnotes was named Apple's 2022 iPad App of the Year.

