GoodWe Announces Strategic Distribution Partnership with Solar Juice in Australia

SYDNEY, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodWe, a global leader in solar inverters and energy storage solutions, is pleased to announce a new distribution partnership with Solar Juice, one of Australia's most respected and influential solar distributors.

This collaboration marks a significant step in expanding GoodWe's presence in the Australian market, improving product accessibility and strengthening support for installers nationwide. Through Solar Juice's extensive distribution network, customers will gain access to GoodWe's innovative technologies, starting with the ESA series of all-in-one energy storage systems, with a broader portfolio to follow.

As the market continues to evolve toward smarter, integrated energy solutions, flexibility and scalability are becoming essential. GoodWe's ESA range delivers a streamlined, all-in-one system combining inverter and battery technology, designed for ease of installation, strong performance, whole home back-up (63A) and market-leading safety features.

Importantly, this partnership is built with a long-term vision. Solar Juice will progressively offer an expanding range of GoodWe products, ensuring customers can access a comprehensive suite of solutions to meet diverse energy needs.

Andrew Burgess, Co-founder of Solar Juice, commented:

"The shift to integrated storage is happening quickly, and having strong, flexible solutions is critical. GoodWe's ESA range gives our customers a clean, reliable, all-in-one option that's easy to install and built to scale. This is about giving our customers more ways to compete and win in a rapidly evolving market."

Rami Fedda, Co-founder of Solar Juice, added:

"At its core, this partnership is about supply, reliability and supporting our customers with the right products at the right time. GoodWe brings a strong global track record and a well-integrated solution that complements our existing portfolio and helps us continue to deliver for our customers."

Dean Williamson, Country Manager at GoodWe, said:

"GoodWe is proud to formalise our partnership with Solar Juice, one of Australia's most respected and influential distributors. Their strong reputation, national reach, and deep industry relationships make them an ideal partner as we continue our rapid growth. This collaboration ensures more customers have access to GoodWe's latest technologies, and we look forward to building a long-term, high-impact partnership that delivers greater value and service to installers across the country."

GoodWe is a world-leading PV inverter and energy storage systems manufacturer listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 688390). The company has more than 6000 employees globally and a team of over 1000 engineers working at its R&D centres. GoodWe has been awarded the gold medal in Sustainability by EcoVadis, and most recently as a Tier 1 solar inverter manufacturer by BloombergNEF. In Australia, GoodWe has achieved top inverter and battery manufacturer awards for consecutive years by Sunwiz. For more information, please visit www.goodwe.com.au

Solar Juice was founded in 2009 and is one of Australia's leading solar and storage distributors, supplying a comprehensive range of modules, inverters and battery solutions to a national network of installers. For more information, please visit www.solarjuice.com.au

SOURCE GoodWe