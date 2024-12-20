Goonies Achieves NT$250,000 in Funding Through ZecZec Campaign with "Brick Coaster," a Product That Reuses Dormant Toy Blocks

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone has fond memories of playing with LEGO blocks during childhood. However, in many households, these toy blocks are left unused once we grow up, becoming potential plastic waste. It's estimated that about 9 tons of these blocks are discarded annually.

Goonies, a South Korean company, has introduced an innovative way to recycle these blocks. This is not your typical block-building activity. Instead, it involves stacking existing blocks vertically to create structures that allow an attached ball to roll through dynamic tracks. The vertical stacking system enables various configurations, encouraging spatial awareness and creativity in a novel block play experience.

Through this campaign, the funds raised will not only support the production of Brick Coaster but also enable the completion of Goonies' unique Marble Run Track System, which inspires imagination. This system is designed to be fully compatible with dormant LEGO blocks in storage. Additionally, it supports various block types and sizes, allowing for endless combinations and creative play.

Goonies launched its new product, Brick Coaster, on Taiwan's crowdfunding platform, ZecZec. The campaign quickly exceeded its funding goal and has now surpassed NT$250,000, continuing to gain momentum.

Brick Coaster reflects Goonies' commitment to environmentally friendly business practices. Jason Lee, CEO of Goonies, said, "Brick Coaster not only fosters a cross-generational play culture based on creativity through dormant LEGO blocks but also aims to reduce waste by promoting block recycling."

Brick Coaster, a product that combines the joy of play with environmental consciousness, is now available through the ZecZec campaign.

*Campaign URL : https://www.zeczec.com/projects/bricoster

