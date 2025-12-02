Goto City, Nagasaki Prefecture, Publishes "To the World Heritage and the Cobalt Blue Sea! A Complete Guide to the Scenery and Cuisine of the Goto Islands" on Tourist Website

GOTO, Japan, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goto City, Nagasaki Prefecture, has published a special feature article headlined "To the World Heritage and the Cobalt Blue Sea! A Complete Guide to the Scenery and Cuisine of the Goto Islands" on "LIVE JAPAN," an inbound tourist information website. This aims to promote the history and faith of the "Hidden Christians," symbolized by the World Heritage church groups, as well as the appeal of its rich "food culture," including stunning cobalt blue scenery and fresh seafood, both domestically and internationally.

Traditional Chinese version

https://livejapan.com/zh-tw/in-tokyo/in-pref-other/in-pref-nagasaki/article-a0005796/

Korean version

https://livejapan.com/ko/in-tokyo/in-pref-other/in-pref-nagasaki/article-a0005796/

Background of Article's Publication: Promoting Multi-faceted Inbound Tourism

Goto City is home to the World Heritage "Hidden Christian Sites," conveying a deep history of faith during the ban on Christianity. Beyond this spiritual heritage, the city boasts diverse attractions: fresh seafood from cobalt seas, premium "Goto Beef," scenic golf, and sea fishing. Goto City actively promotes high-quality inbound tourism centered on these unique experiences.

Image:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108918/202511269855/_prw_PI1fl_pxm95WGE.png

"Special Experiences" of Goto Islands Also Introduced in Videos

In addition to the history of the Hidden Christians, this special feature article utilizes videos to convey the appeal visually and easily. It introduces diverse activities that allow visitors to experience the life and culture of the Goto Islands, such as beautiful scenery and culinary experiences unique to the Goto Islands.

Traditional Chinese version

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=np6IvEHyp2o

Korean version

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BjgV-mc16wE

Furthermore, to make it easier for media organizations to use, Goto City has started providing "Media Footage" videos, which capture the stunning scenery, historical buildings, and experiential activities of the Goto Islands.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6o-5zGnM9r0

Future Outlook

Goto City, Nagasaki Prefecture, will continue to promote the history of the Hidden Christians, the World Heritage sites, the beautiful scenery, and the culinary attractions of the Goto Islands overseas. To this end, the tagline "Goto Islands: Unveiling Japan's Secret Paradise" has been adopted. Goto City will propose special journeys that deeply touch upon the essential charm of the Goto Islands--an "untouched paradise" where visitors can experience the authentic essence of Japan without crowds.

Goto City is located in the southwestern part of the Goto Islands and is a municipality composed of three main islands--Fukue Island, Naru Island, and Hisaka Island--along with 60 large and small islands. Its attractions include a history of deep faith, which encompasses constituent properties of the World Cultural Heritage site "Hidden Christian Sites in the Nagasaki and Amakusa Region," beautiful seas boasting some of Japan's best clarity, and a rich food culture. There is little congestion from international visitors, and Goto City welcomes their arrival as an "untouched paradise" where the essential beauty of Japan can be leisurely enjoyed.

Traditional Chinese version

https://goto.nagasaki-tabinet.com/zh-TW

Korean version

https://goto.nagasaki-tabinet.com/ko/

SOURCE Goto City, Nagasaki Prefectural Government