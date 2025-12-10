GRADING ELEVEN AUTHENTICATION (GEA) Launches the Next Generation of Card Grading -- Bridging Art, Design, and Collectible Culture

The Next Generation of Card Grading

Launching from Hong Kong—one of Asia's most influential cultural and creative hubs—GEA is built to serve both dedicated collectors and new audiences entering the rapidly growing world of trading cards. With a concept never-before-seen in the card grading category, refined presentation, modern security, reliable expertise, and a streamlined service journey, GEA aims to deliver a grading experience as premium as the collectibles it protects.

On top of offering exclusive, rare artist-designed slabs for recognized top-tier submissions, each card submitted to GEA will be encased in a designed slab, expanding the value of the collectible. New collectors will be able to experience a stress-free card grading process with a team of experts working on a market-leading turnaround time—from submission to shipping.

Transforming Every Card Into Collectible Art

Redefining card grading, slabs will take a new look at GEA. Traditionally transparent with a simple information label on top, every card graded through GEA will be encased in a trait- or character-specific designed slab, such as a PIKACHU card with an electric trait-designed slab. Each design is created with the series in mind, incorporating elements that work to spotlight the encased card, while becoming a new form of collectible art. Current card series include POKÉMON Trading Card Game, ONE PIECE Card Game, DISNEY LORCANA Trading Card Game and HOW2WORK Collectible Card Game.

Instant Verification with NFC & Cryptographic Security

GEA slabs are embedded with NFC technology, enabling instant, secure verification with a tap of a smartphone. Each slab is paired with a cryptographic authentication mechanism designed to strengthen provenance and trust—giving collectors quick access to key certification details with confidence.

Leading Turnaround Times for Collectors Across Asia

With operations based in Hong Kong, GEA delivers a more efficient grading experience for collectors across the region—reducing wait times while maintaining a premium standard of inspection and encapsulation. The service model is designed to provide a faster path from submission to slab, without compromising quality.

Introducing PRISTINE 11

GEA also announces PRISTINE 11, a new top-tier designation that goes beyond the market's conventional GRADE 10 by recognizing cards that achieve an exceptional, near-flawless standard across all four grading areas: centering, corners, edges, and surface. Cards awarded the PRISTINE 11 distinction will be presented in an exclusive translucent slab to signify its status.

Submissions Now Open

Now accepting submissions, collectors can submit cards through GEA's official channels to receive their first artist-designed slab. Submissions are currently open at the GEA office by appointment, while authorized partners CARD HOBBY, GENTRY CLUB, HOBBYX, and MTG MINT CARD will begin accepting submissions soon, with launch dates to be announced through GEA's official channels.

Following launch, collectors can look forward to additional artist collaborations already in development. With plans to expand locally and regionally, GEA aims to lead a new category of collectible experience—one that deepens the connection between art, culture, and community through the future of grading.

NFC-Enabled – Instant Secure Verification



Artistic Design – Crafted for Showcase



Expedited Service – Market-Leading Turnaround



UV-Resistant – All-Round Protection



Optimized Size – Efficient Compact Storage

Authorized Dealers / Submission Center:



GRADING ELEVEN AUTHENTICATION (GEA)

1102-1105, 11/F, Block A, 83 King Lam Street, Cheung Sha Wan, Hong Kong



Card Hobby

No. 43 Gough Street, Central, Hong Kong



Gentry Club

8/F, K11 MUSEA, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong



HobbyX

Unit 02, 20/F, President Commercial Centre, 608 Nathan Road, Mong Kok, Hong Kong



HobbyX Plus

304, 3/F, K11 Art Mall, 18 Hanoi Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong



MTG Mint Card

Flat B, 9/F, Heep Kee Commercial Bldg, 205-211 Wing Lok St, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

