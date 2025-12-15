TAIPEI, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Graid Technology Inc. announced today that it has been honored with both the Top 10 Enterprises of the Year and the Innovative Design of the Year Award at the 19th Taiwan Golden Torch Awards, recognizing the company's excellence in corporate performance and technological innovation.

Graid Technology Receives Dual Honors at the 19th Taiwan Golden Torch Awards

The Golden Torch Awards are organized by the Outstanding Enterprise Manager Association (OEMA), an organization established in 1994 to promote professional business management and industrial advancement. The awards are widely regarded across the Asia-Pacific region for their rigorous evaluation standards and strong industry credibility.

Since its inception, Graid Technology has focused on high-performance storage acceleration and data protection technologies, serving AI, HPC, and data center environments worldwide. Through disciplined operations and sustained investment in research and development, the company has successfully commercialized advanced storage technologies into scalable, production-ready solutions. These solutions enable enterprises to address increasing requirements for performance, reliability, scalability, and ESG-related efficiency, aligning closely with the evaluation criteria of the Top 10 Enterprises of the Year.

In the area of innovation and product design, Graid Technology was recognized for its industry-leading GPU-based NVMe RAID architecture. By adopting an Out-of-Path design, the solution addresses traditional RAID I/O bottlenecks, enabling 4x to 10x improvements in read and write performance while maintaining data protection and system stability. The technology has been deployed across AI training, real-time inference, and high-performance computing workloads, demonstrating both practical market adoption and forward-looking design principles consistent with the Innovative Design of the Year Award.

According to the company, the dual awards reflect recognition of Graid Technology's long-term commitment to innovation and global market development, while reaffirming the alignment of its technology roadmap with evolving industry needs. Going forward, Graid Technology will continue to strengthen its high-performance storage and data protection portfolio and collaborate with global partners to deliver reliable, next-generation computing and storage solutions.

SOURCE Graid Technology Inc.