Graid Technology to Showcase AI-ready RAID Solutions at COMPUTEX 2026

TAIPEI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graid Technology, a leader in GPU-accelerated storage and data protection solutions, will showcase its full portfolio of AI-ready RAID storage solutions at COMPUTEX 2026. Covering a wide range of use cases across GPU servers, enterprise AI, AI data centers, HPC clusters, edge computing, and enterprise data centers, Graid Technology will exhibit at Booth R0502, TaiNEX 2, from June 2 to 5, demonstrating how advanced RAID storage can help enterprises eliminate storage bottlenecks and turn storage into a performance accelerator for AI infrastructure.

Graid Technology Showcases at COMPUTEX 2026

As AI workloads continue to scale, storage is no longer just a back-end infrastructure component. It has become a critical factor that directly impacts AI inference efficiency, GPU utilization, and overall system performance. This year, Graid Technology will place KV Cache Offloading at the center of its COMPUTEX showcase, addressing the growing demand for high-speed data access and efficient memory management in large language model workloads, including long-context inference, multi-turn conversations, and multi-user AI applications.

To address different AI deployment scenarios, Graid Technology will showcase two core solutions: SupremeRAID™ AE and SupremeRAID™ HE. SupremeRAID™ AE is designed for enterprise AI and GPU servers, leveraging existing GPU resources to accelerate NVMe RAID, improve AI inference and KV Cache access performance, and deliver up to a 4x improvement in TTFT, enabling AI applications to respond with lower latency and greater efficiency. SupremeRAID™ HE is designed for AI data centers and HPC environments, providing a high-performance, scalable, and highly available AI storage architecture that helps achieve approximately a 2x improvement in TTFT, accelerating large-scale inference and KV Cache Offloading workflows.

Another major highlight at COMPUTEX 2026 is the introduction of VROC™ by Graid Technology Inc. Purpose-built for Intel® Xeon® platforms, VROC™ by Graid is a CPU-native NVMe RAID solution that further expands Graid Technology's RAID storage portfolio. By extending its product lineup into CPU-native RAID architecture, VROC™ by Graid complements Graid Technology's existing SupremeRAID™ GPU RAID solutions and provides enterprises with a complete RAID storage spectrum across CPU and GPU architectures, from desktop workstations to enterprise data centers.

Through its SupremeRAID™ product family and the newly introduced VROC™ by Graid Technology Inc., Graid Technology continues to drive RAID storage innovation and build the next-generation storage backbone for AI, enterprise, and high-performance computing markets.

Event Information

Event: COMPUTEX 2026

Date: June 2–5, 2026

Location: TaiNEX 2, Taipei

Booth: R0502

SOURCE Graid Technology