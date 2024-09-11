GRAND DEBUT OF THE LANDMARK PERPETUAL WEEK UNVEILING UNRIVALED WATCHMAKING EXCELLENCE

A LANDMARK curation to celebrate the art of horology with 8 esteemed brands from the realm of haute horlogerie

HONG KONG, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The LANDMARK Perpetual Week has officially opened its doors at LANDMARK ATRIUM, elevating the luxury retail experience with a prestigious exhibition featuring the impeccable craftsmanship of 8 esteemed brands from the realm of haute horlogerie. This week-long event offers watch enthusiasts a unique opportunity to explore exceptional timepieces and engage in panel talks, immersive workshops and masterclasses. Visitors can discover the latest creations from renowned watchmakers, including A. Lange & Söhne, BVLGARI, Chopard, Franck Muller, Hublot, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, and Vacheron Constantin. The exhibition is open to public from 11th until 15th September, 11:00 am to 7:30 pm, showcasing the artistry of horology and providing a platform for connoisseurs to connect and learn.

Mr. Alexander Li, Chief Retail Officer, Hong Kong & Macau, Hongkong Land Limited, remarked at the celebration, "The LANDMARK Perpetual Week is not just an exhibition; it serves as a vibrant platform for the LANDMARK Horology Community and Hong Kong's watch connoisseurs to gather, exchange experiences, and share their knowledge in the intricate world of precision timekeeping."

The LANDMARK Perpetual Week proudly showcases the finest craftsmanship and innovation in luxury watchmaking, such as A. Lange & Söhne's RICHARD LANGE TOURBILLON "Pour le Mérite", BVLGARI's Serpenti Spiga High Jewellery double-spiral watch, Chopard's L.U.C XPS Forest Green, Franck Muller's Long Island Evolution Giga Tourbillon, Hublot's Big Bang Unico Orange Ceramic, Jaeger-LeCoultre's Reverso Tribute Duoface Tourbillon, Panerai's Submersible Tourbillon GMT Lyna Rossa Experience Edition PAM01405 and Vacheron Constantin's Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin Skeleton.

The esteemed watchmaker brands are also hosting a series of workshops, in-store experiences and private masterclasses where visitors are offered an exclusive opportunity to immerse themselves into watchmaking excellence and gain insight into the rich heritage and enduring excellence of their watchmaking traditions over the generations.

Visitors can also join the panel talks hosted by LANDMARK and renowned horology expert Carson Chan aka "WatchProfessor" to complement their unique journey in the world of horology. Three exclusive panel talks will be available for pre-registration, including "Watch Collecting Under the Current Landscape", "2024 Watch Market Recap", and "The Importance of Third-Party Issued Certifications" by Chopard, providing visitors with an exclusive opportunity to dive into the intricacies of timepieces. Learning directly from the top experts, participants will broaden their knowledge of the intriguing aspects of watch collecting, acquire a comprehensive overview of the industry landscape and trends, and understand the importance of watch certifications.

Pre-registration is required for the showcase entry and the masterclass sessions hosted by renowned watch professionals. The masterclass sessions have limited entry and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. More information about the "LANDMARK Perpetual Week" can be found on the official website and LANDMARK's social media platforms.

WORKSHOP DETAILS:

A. Lange & Söhne Meet our Master Watchmaker 11 – 15 September 10AM – 7PM The craft of the brand is characterized by tradition. It can be found in classical elements as well as sophisticated watchmaking complications. With an A. Lange & Söhne, you are not only acquiring an exceptional timepiece but also several hours of elaborate craftsmanship. We cordially invite you to meet the brand's watchmaker to discover the Lange way of fine watchmaking and the complexity of our timepieces. Kindly book your appointment at: [email protected] (852) 2462 2538 BVLGARI A virtual tour of BVLGARI's ateliers in Le Sentier, Switzerland 10 – 15 September 11AM – 7PM BVLGARI cordially invites you to discover the secrets of our watchmaking craftsmanship. Through a virtual tour of our ateliers in Le Sentier, Switzerland where you can enjoy a 360° view showcasing the fusion of BVLGARI's distinctive Italian heritage and the mastery of Swiss watchmaking. Kindly book your appointment at (852) 2523 8057 Chopard Discovery of Chopard's Masterpieces 10 – 15 September Session 1: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Session 2: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Session 3: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Experience an exclusive private viewing session at Chopard Landmark Prince's Building Flagship, where you can explore the brand's latest creations, crafted with unparalleled artistry and sophistication. Join us as you discover timepieces that embody luxurious craftsmanship and timeless elegance. Kindly book your appointment at: [email protected]

Franck Muller Franck Muller Dragon Mosaic Workshop: Unleash Your Artistic Vision 11 – 15 September Session 1: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Session 2: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Session 3: 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Session 4: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM Unleash your creativity in the exclusive mosaic art workshop, inspired by the Cintrée Curvex Ryoko Kaneta Dragon Limited Edition. Craft your own dragon-themed masterpiece, blending mythical charm with personal flair. Join the activation and bring your vision to life! Register Here. Availability is limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis Jaeger-LeCoultre The Watchmaking Masterclass 11 – 15 September Session 1: 12:15 PM - 1:00 PM

Session 2: 1:15 PM - 2:00 PM

Session 3: 3:15 PM - 4:00 PM

Session 4: 4:15 PM - 5:00 PM

Session 5: 5:15 PM - 6:00 PM

Session 6: 6:15 PM - 7:00 PM Immerse yourself into the theory of time and measurement. You will have an exceptional opportunity to bring Reverso to life by assembling Calibre 822. During this 25-minute Masterclass, you will delve into the fundamentals of mechanical movement and embark on the captivating journey of assembling the intricate components, all under the expert guidance of our in-house watchmaker. Register Here. Availability is limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis Panerai Panerai Private Masterclass 11 – 14 September Session 1: 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM Session 2: 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM Session 3: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM Session 4: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM Join us for a private masterclass with Panerai watchmaker to experience the craft of watchmaking and enjoy the exclusive preview of latest collection at our Prince's Building boutique. Guest can bring a friend. Register Here. Limited seats available on a first-come first-served basis.

Vacheron Constantin Sports Heritage Timepiece Appreciation and Watchmaking Demonstration 10, 11, 13, 14 September Session 1: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Session 2: 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM

Session 3: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Session 4: 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Session 5: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM (except 13 September) Since its founding in 1755, Vacheron Constantin has been on a constant quest for precision and innovation, and its Reference 6782, Royal Chronometer, 222, Phidias, and the Overseas collection today, are among some of the most emblematic sport-chic timepieces through time. Join us to explore an exclusive selection of Sports Heritage timepieces and discover our expertise with a watchmaker Kindly book your appointment at:

[email protected] (852) 8200 1755

PHOTO DETAILS:

From right to left: Founder of WatchProfessor Academy, Mr. Carson Chan; Managing Director of Northeast Asia from Vacheron Constantin, Ms Eva Ma; Managing Director of North Asia from Jaeger LeCoultre, Mr. Gregoire Andrieu; Managing Director of Hong Kong and Macau from Franck Muller, Mr. Francis Phua; Managing Director of APAC from A. Lange & Söhne, Mr. Nicolas Gong; Chief Retail Officer of Hong Kong & Macau, Hongkong Land Limited, Mr. Alexander Li; General Manager of Hong Kong and Macau from Chopard, Mr. Pau Infante; Head of Watch & Jewellery from Dickson Watch & Jewellery, Mr. Eddie Lee; Managing Director of Hong Kong & Macau from Panerai, Mr. Walter Chan LANDMARK Perpetual Week exhibition at LANDMARK ATRIUM

A. Lange & Söhne RICHARD LANGE TOURBILLON "Pour le Mérite" With a fusée-and-chain transmission and a one-minute tourbillon, the RICHARD LANGE TOURBILLON "Pour le Mérite" incorporates two of the most effective complications that increase rate accuracy. Thanks to the patented stop-seconds mechanism, the tourbillon – and with it the entire movement – can be stopped and set to one-second accuracy.

BVLGARI Serpenti Spiga High Jewellery double-spiral watch Serpenti Spiga High Jewellery double-spiral watch in 18 kt white gold with diamond-set case, dial and bracelet. Water-resistant up to 30 metres.

Chopard L.U.C XPS Forest Green The L.U.C XPS Forest Green celebrates the three core values of the L.U.C collection: technical performance, aesthetic refinement and a commitment to certified watchmaking. The all-new Forest Green sector-type dial boasts a fusion of vintage charm and modern watchmaking excellence. The 40-mm Lucent Steel™ case is both responsibly produced and well-proportioned for a wide variety of wrist sizes. The dial is enchanting, with traditional touches of Chopard design, from the case and lugs to the signature rhodium-plated Dauphine hands. The "Chronometer" inscription is visual recognition that the L.U.C 96.12-L calibre housed in the L.U.C XPS Forest Green meets the most stringent accuracy tests as performed by COSC (Official Swiss Chronometer Testing Institute). This timepiece is indeed a testament to Chopard's in-house design and manufacturing prowess.

Franck Muller Long Island Evolution Giga Tourbillon The Long Island Evolution represents a modern reinterpretation of FRANCK MULLER's iconic Long Island case, featuring a new dynamic design while retaining the Art Deco-inspired silhouette. The innovative construction includes an additional inner case for enhanced movement security and shock protection. With a striking aluminium inner case and a titanium outer case, the watch exudes luxury and sophistication. For the Long Island Evolution Giga Tourbillon, a large tourbillon cage of 20 mm occupies over half of the entire movement, with a three-pointed supporting bridge that is closely mirrored in the bridges of the barrels that hold four mainsprings in total. These provide a generous four-day power reserve that is indicated in a display between the barrels. Two Super-LumiNova filled hands indicate the hours and minutes, with the oversized tourbillon doubling as a running seconds counter. Limited edition to only 8 pieces.

Hublot Big Bang Unico Orange Ceramic The Hublot Big Bang Unico features a stunning orange ceramic case and a skeleton design, with its iconic column wheel visible at 6 o'clock and a date window integrated into the heart of the 60-minute counter. Limited to 250 pieces.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Duoface Tourbillon The Reverso Tribute Duoface Tourbillon is a glorious expression of the Calibre 847, capitalising on the iconic swivelling case. Its two dials present two different aesthetics, while the inside of the cradle offers a mirror-polished disc reflecting perfectly the light through the tourbillon

Panerai Submersible Tourbillon GMT Luna Rossa Experience Edition PAM01405 The Submersible Tourbillon GMT Luna Rossa Experience Edition PAM01405 is the first 45mm Submersible to feature the tourbillon complication with the calibre P.2015/T featuring the innovative patented Panerai tourbillon in which the cage rotates on an axis perpendicular to the one of the balance wheels and it makes a complete rotation in thirty seconds. The watch not only features technical innovations like the tourbillon and GMT but is also part of a broader experience, aligning with Panerai's pioneering approach to combining memorable experiences with watch ownership. Panerai's focus on sustainability and its role as one of the first in the industry to mix experiences with watches further enhances the appeal of this model.

Vacheron Constantin Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin Skeleton Contemporary by design, yet respectful of watchmaking tradition, this Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin Skeleton comes in 18K 5N pink gold houses an ultra-thin, entirely skeletonized perpetual calendar. Accurate until the year 2100, a moon phase with a star-studded sky and two gold moons add the finishing touches to the calendar. The fine watchmaking finishes and gray tone of the NAC-coated caliber can be seen both from the front and through the sapphire caseback. The watch can be personalized thanks to its system of three easily interchangeable straps – leather, rubber, and 18K 5N pink gold.

About LANDMARK

LANDMARK represents the epitome of top-tier luxury shopping and lifestyle experiences. Drawing from a rich heritage which began in 1904 – LANDMARK today is the luxury shopping destination of Hongkong Land's Central portfolio including 4 iconic connected buildings, LANDMARK ATRIUM, LANDMARK ALEXANDRA, LANDMARK CHATER and LANDMARK PRINCE'S. LANDMARK offers approximately 208 of the finest stores and restaurants, all seamlessly linked by pedestrian bridges. From high fashion and accessories to watches and jewellery, from luxury living to beauty and grooming, from international cuisine to authentic gourmet dining, LANDMARK brings the ultimate shopping experience to the discerning customer.

Official Website: https://www.landmark.hk/en

Official Facebook: facebook.com/Landmark.hk/

Official Instagram: @landmarkhk

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land is a major listed property investment, management and development group. Founded in 1889, Hongkong Land's business is built on excellence, integrity and partnership.

The Group owns and manages more than 850,000 sq. m. of prime office and luxury retail property in key Asian cities, principally Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing and Jakarta. Its properties attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands.

The Group's Central Hong Kong portfolio represents some 450,000 sq. m. of prime property. It has a further 165,000 sq. m. of prestigious office space in Singapore mainly held through joint ventures, four retail centres on the Chinese mainland, including a luxury retail centre at Wangfujing in Beijing, and a 50% interest in a leading office complex in Central Jakarta. The Group also has a number of high-quality residential, commercial and mixed-use projects under development in cities across China and Southeast Asia, including a 43% interest in a 1.1 million sq. m. mixed-use project in West Bund, Shanghai. Its subsidiary, MCL Land, is a well-established residential developer in Singapore.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a primary listing in the standard segment of the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. The Group's assets and investments are managed from Hong Kong by Hongkong Land Limited. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

