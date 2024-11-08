GRAND GREEN OSAKA South Building Set for Grand Opening on March 21 (Friday), 2025

- Commercial Facilities, Including 55 Shops and Restaurants, to Open -

OSAKA, Japan, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "GRAND GREEN OSAKA Developer," a joint venture of nine companies led by Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd., has announced that GRAND GREEN OSAKA South Building will hold its grand opening ceremony on March 21 (Friday), 2025. With this, 55 shops along with other functions that make up the "SHOPS & RESTAURANTS" commercial complex will become available to the public. The Umekita Park in the second-phase development zone, which is a part of the North Park, will open around spring of 2027, and the whole town is scheduled to open in fiscal 2027 ending in March 2028.

Introducing the wining and dining zone:

- GRAND CHEFS' VALLEY (7 restaurants)

This area consists of seven high-end hideaway-type restaurants equipped mainly with counter seating. Grand chefs, who harbor the aspirations to "communicate the magnificence of authentic Japanese food culture to the world from Osaka," will target food connoisseurs from all around the world to offer special cuisines. A member-only booking website exclusively for GRAND CHEFS' VALLEY will be launched. The website will be available for members only.

URL: https://www.gcv.osaka

(This website will begin recruiting members and accepting reservation from January 2025.)

- UMEKITA GRAND TABLES (6 restaurants)

It is a wining and dining zone that will play an active role in various business scenes such as banquets, and before and after MICE events, among other activities. Six restaurants, including a posh Western-style steakhouse "RUTH'S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE," Italian restaurant "BRIANZA OSAKA," and eel restaurant "Una Fuji," are located in this zone, where people can enjoy dining leisurely with a view of Umekita Park.

Introducing large-scale tenants:

Time Out Market OSAKA

(large-scale food market) / 17 shops

Time Out Market, a large-scale food market where people can experience cuisine and culture, is to make its first foray into Asia. It will offer a uniquely Osaka experience of connecting with people from around the world through food in the city of "kuidaore" (ruining oneself by spending too much money on food).

A total of 17 fine dining restaurants, two bars, and an event space are situated in a space of about 3,000 square meters. Visitors can enjoy cuisine prepared by top-class chefs from famous restaurants in the Kansai region, which includes Osaka, and cocktails by award-winning mixologists as well as culture and entertainment created by up-and-coming artists from the region.

UMEKITA ONSEN REN Wellbeing Park

(warm bath facility, heated swimming pool, fitness gym, restaurant, hot spa)

It is a facility designed to help improve people's health based on the concept of wellness and well-being. It will offer each customer the opportunity to have the best possible experiences by introducing cutting-edge technology and combining various services based on the five themes of warm bathing, exercise, dining, meditation and beauty care, while applying the managing and operating expertise cultivated from the opening of "KOBE MINATO ONSEN REN" in 2015.

