Grand Opening of Taiwan Tourism Information Center in Manila Accelerating Efforts to Attract More Filipino Visitors Traveling to Taiwan

Todays' opening ceremony was witnessed by Ambassador Wallace Chow from Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines, together with Ben Huang, Taiwan Tourism Administration Director of International Division, alongside the President Mariegel Manotok of the Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA), representatives of the Philippines tourism associations, airlines and travel agencies. Director Ben Huang stated that TTIC is located in Makati, the financial, cultural, and entertainment hub of Manila, aiming to provide consultation and information of Taiwan tourism, and a space for communications between Taiwanese and Filipino travel agencies. TTIC will stand on the front line and directly convey Taiwan tourism information.

TTA recognizes the Philippines as a high-potential market and has adopted a dual strategy of public relations campaigns featuring celebrity ambassadors and travel agency incentive programs. These efforts have led to impressive growth in tourist arrivals this year. According to the Taiwan Tourism Administration, over 378,000 Filipino tourists have visited Taiwan by the end of October 2024, ranking the top Southeast Asian country in terms of tourist arrivals to Taiwan. TTA seized the opportunity and introduced exclusive promotional offers for the Philippine market, including discount vouches for group to the Taipei 101 Observatory, a "Buy 2, Get 1 Free" ticket promotion for independent travelers, and complimentary Pocket Wi-Fi rental services. Furthermore, in collaboration with airlines, TTA has launched a Taiwan-themed train on LRT system, which officially began operation in mid-December. These promotions have sparked interest in the Philippine market.

The number of Filipino tourists visiting Taiwan is growing rapidly. There were 378,000 visitors traveling to Taiwan from January to October in 2024, with an increase of 35% over the same period last year. Director Ben Huang stated that with a flight of only two hours between Taiwan and the Philippines, along with hundreds flights every week and convenient schedules, TTIC will endeavor to deepen the impressions of Taiwan tourism brand image to the publics and strengthen the networking with local media and travel agencies to attract more Filipino tourists visiting Taiwan.

Taiwan Tourism Information Center in Manila

Address:

100 West Makati (2nd Floor, 100 Sen. Gil Puyat Ave., Corner Washington St., Brgy. Pio del Pilar, Makati, 1230 Metro Manila, Philippines)

Service Hours:

Monday to Friday, 09:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Email:

[email protected]

https://www.staynews.net/Details/other/2f0bf4ce0b104418b20091bce8cd0d6e

SOURCE StayNews